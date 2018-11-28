Seasons 52 opens in Troy on Dec. 13 (Photo: Seasons 52)

Dining calendar

Onigiri Daddy at Urbanrest Brewing: Enjoy Japanese rice balls from this traveling pop-up. Gluten-free and vegan options available. 6 p.m. Thurs. and Dec. 13. A la carte pricing. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. facebook.com/onigiridaddy.

Hall of Whiskey at Fisher Building Lobby: A tasting event featuring rare whiskey, bourbon and Scotch, plus whiskey-paired snacks from Bistro82 and live music. 7-10 p.m. Fri. $75 in advance, $85 at the door. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. mthallofwhiskey.com.

Barrel Aged Beer Release at Axle Brewing Co.: Sample Axle’s Insufferable Self Righteous Imperial Stout after it has been aged in Detroit City Distillery’s rye and bourbon barrels for eight months. Bottles are $13 each and limited to one case per person. 3 p.m. Sat. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. (248) 284-2422.

Vietti Wines and Piemonte Urbani Truffle Dinner at Cafe Cortina: Explore the cuisine and wines of this region with this special multi-course dinner. 5:30 p.m. Sun. $165 per person. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (917) 770-3589 or (248) 474-3033 for reservations.

Detroit Plate of Mind at Mabel Gray: YumVillage chef Godwin Ihentuge will serve plates of his Afro-Caribbean cuisine out of Mabel Gray’s kitchen to help raise funds for his upcoming New Center restaurant. The fixed-price meal includes a plate of jerk and three sides, plus a Miller High Life and a goodie bag with YumVillage swag. Monday evening. $40 per person. Reservations and walk-ins welcome. 23825 John R, Hazel Park. (248) 398-4300.

National Cookie Day at Mrs. Fields: Enjoy free cookies with any purchase at participating locations on Tuesday. mrsfields.com/stores.

First Anniversary Party at Founders Taproom - Detroit: This Michigan beer maker will celebrate its first year in the Cass Corridor with food, music and exclusive and rare beers. 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 8. No cover. 456 Charlotte, Detroit. (313) 335-3440.

Hole Mole: Mole & Tamale Fest at Mexicantown Welcome Center: Come hungry to this third annual festival of Mexican cuisine. 2-6 p.m. Dec. 8. Free admission. 2835 Bagley, Second Floor, Detroit. (313) 268-2325.

Hazel Park Hanukkah with Moses Fishman at Frame: Chef Moses Fishman will serve latkes, pastrami sandwich egg rolls, cocktails and more. 5 and 8 p.m. Dec. 8. $25 per person. Inside Joebar at 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Golden Jigger Awards 2018 at Willis Show Bar: This inaugural awards show honors the cream of the crop of Detroit’s craft cocktail scene. Ceremony includes live performance from Exhaust Tones and sponsored cocktails. 6 p.m. Dec. 9. $25. 4156 Third, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

Dining and food news

Great Lakes Coffee launches GRiZMAS blend: Electronic music artist GRiZ is getting his own Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company blend, “GRiZMAS,” which has notes of grapefruit rind, cherry tomato and brown sugar. One hundred present of the proceeds will benefit music education programs for kids in Detroit.

El Guapo to park at Detroit Fleat next year: El Guapo Grill will be part of the permanent lineup at food truck park (and bar and restaurant) Detroit Fleat for the 2019 season. Detroit Fleat is at 1820 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale. Call (248) 607-7611.

Seasons 52 opens in Troy: This new fresh grill and wine bar will open at Big Beaver and Crooks in Troy on Dec. 13. The Orlando-based upscale chain restaurant serves 52 wines-by-the-glass.

