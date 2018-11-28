Buy Photo Makilah Cobbhall, 10, of Detroit, screams as she slides down the winter slide during the Meridian Winter Blast held at Campus Martius. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Downtown Detroit’s annual cold weather festival Winter Blast will return in 2019 as a 12 day event over four weekends and will be free to attend.

Billed as the Quicken Loans Winter Blast, the 14th annual outdoor attraction will be Jan. 19-21 and 25-27 and Feb. 8-10 and 15-17. The Campus Martius party will run through Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well as the last two weekends of the North American international Auto Show.

Besides the expanded dates and free admission, another change for 2019 will be that Woodward will remain open during Winter Blast.

“By opening the event to everyone, free of charge and without fences and barriers, this winter celebration will help create an inclusive environment that encourages people to explore and discover all that Detroit has to offer,” said Helen D. Johnson, Vice President of Strategic Investments, Quicken Loans Community Fund, in a press release.

Winter Blast activities include food trucks, local music and family activities each weekend. Ice sculpture demos and marshmallow roasting will be on the schedule for most weekends.

There will be free ice skating Jan. 19-21 and Feb. 15-17 and the 30-foot Winter Slide returns Feb. 8-10. The zip line returns for the weekend of Feb. 15-17.

Visit winterblast.com for more information.

Buy Photo Brayden Temple, 6, of Canton, enjoys the zip line during the Meridian Winter Blast held at Campus Martius. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2018/11/28/winter-blast-extend-four-weekends-free-charge/2132215002/