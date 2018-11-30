Ceramic dogs by Julie Herridge of Royal Oak are part of the annual Potter's Market in Southfield. (Photo: Courtesy of Potter's Market.)

1. Noel Night in Midtown: Things are running a bit differently this year with participating museums free and open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and the nightlife side of things ramping up around 5 p.m. and going until 10 p.m. Look for art, music and holiday cheer — including appearances from Santa Claus — all over. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Midtown Detroit. (313) 420-6000 or noelnight.org.

2. 43rd Annual Potters Market at Southfield Pavilion: Appreciate and purchase works from more than 140 potters, from artistic pieces to useful items like bowls, mugs and vases, plus loads of holiday items at approachable prices. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. 26000 Evergreen, Southfield. (248) 398-6846 or thepottersmarket.com.

3. Menorah in the D at Campus Martius: Celebrate Chanukah with the lighting of Detroit’s menorah, plus family-friendly winter activities, marshmallow-roasting pits, strolling street performers, food trucks and more. Nearby at 1001 Woodward the Rainbow City Roller Rink is up. The art installation and free roller rink is by artist duo FriendsWithYou. 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. menorahinthed.com.

Melody Baetens



