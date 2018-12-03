Buy Photo This is the new Fillmore marque, as seen Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Historic downtown theater Fillmore Detroit started work on its new marquee this week that has some people wondering "what the F?"

Detroit photographer ACRONYM posted a shot of the new marquee in mid-setup to Facebook on Monday, showing the Live Nation-managed venue's "F" logo with a colorful spiral. The middle of the "F" has an icon of an apple, which is a nod to the tradition of giving out apples to concert-goers at the original Fillmore in San Francisco.

The Filmore did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Not everyone appreciated the switch from the more traditional marquee and they shareds their opinion on ACRONYM's post.

"I wanted them to restore the old signage and leave it be. The old marquee was one of my favorites in the city," commented Sarah Hopfe.

"Yikes. They updated all the way to 1997," added Gregory Graham.

But some liked the new look.

"A much needed facelift," wrote Joe Orlando. "...Cant wait to see the rest."

The 93-year-old concert venue reopened this fall after a face lift over the summer that included new carpet and stage curtains, a restored ceiling and updates to the adjacent State Bar.

Fillmore general manager Ben Doughty told The Detroit News in October that the old marquee would be replaced this fall and it will be "more modern, all LED and the soffit will be redone."

Buy Photo Fillmore Detroit's old marquee, seen here on Nov. 12, 2018. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

The Fillmore Detroit is at 2115 Woodward. The 2,200-capacity venue is owned by Live Nation and Forbes Management. It opened in 1925 and was known as the State Theatre through most of the 20th century. It was re-branded as the Fillmore Detroit in 2007.

