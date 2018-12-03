Cardi B performs at Jingle Ball on Friday at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Judge threatens bench warrant when Cardi B doesn't show up to court

Lawyers for bedazzled rapper Cardi B argued that their client was too busy with previous obligations to appear in court Monday in New York. Not surprisingly, the judge wasn't having it. “I want you to convey to her that it’s not acceptable that she’s not here today,” Queens Criminal Court Judge Sean Dunn told Cardi's counsel, according to Page Six. “You should inform her that if she doesn’t show up, that unless circumstances change, it’s very likely that the court will issue a bench warrant for her arrest.” The newlywed and new mom is facing charges of reckless endangerment and third-degree assault stemming from an incident at a strip club over the summer. The judge offered her a new date, Friday. TMZ reported that the court had already given the rapper a six-week extension on the case.

Queen and Adam Lambert set Detroit date

With "Bohemian Rhapsody" a hit in theaters, Queen + Adam Lambert are ramping up for a 2019 tour, including a July 27 date at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets for the show start at $49.50 and go on sale on Friday via Ticketmaster, venue officials announced Monday. The show is part of a 23-date tour dubbed "Rhapsody" and is the latest Queen outing with ex-"American Idol" contestant Lambert in the driver's seat. Queen + Adam Lambert's last area concert was a July 2017 date at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Detroit critics name 'Eighth Grade' year's best film

The Detroit Film Critics Society went back to school this year, naming "Eighth Grade" as its best film of 2018. The coming of age comic-drama also nabbed notices for Best Supporting Actor (JoshHamilton) and Best Breakthrough (for writer-director Bo Burnham). "Eighth Grade" led all DFCS nominees with nine nods total. "Vice," director Adam McKay's look at former Vice President Dick Cheney, also won three awards: Best Director, Best Ensemble and Best Screenplay. "Vice" tied the Best Screenplay category with "Green Book." Other winners include Ethan Hawke for Best Actor for "First Reformed"; Toni Collette for Best Actress for "Hereditary"; Regina King for Best Supporting Actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk"; "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" for Best Animated Film; "Three Identical Strangers" for Best Documentary; and "A Star is Born" for Best Use of Music. The Detroit Film Critics Society is made up of 21 film critics from around the Metro Detroit and Southeastern Michigan area, including Detroit News Film Critic Adam Graham and Detroit News contributor Tom Long.

Compiled by Melody Baetens and Adam Graham

Tuesday's Birthdays

Jeff Bridges, 69

Marisa Tomei, 54

Fred Armisen, 52

Jay Z, 49

Tyra Banks, 45

