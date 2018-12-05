Ronnie Spector brings a holiday show to El Club. (Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM)

our picks

RONNIE SPECTOR & THE RONETTES

at El Club

Girl group legends Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes perform a holiday show. Spector’s version of “Frosty the Snowman” and “Sleigh Ride” have become seasonal classics. 8 p.m. Sat. $55-$60. 8 p.m. Sat. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

December 11 - Michelle Obama (Photo: 313Presents)

MICHELLE OBAMA

at Little Caesars Arena

Former first lady Michelle Obama comes to town in support of her new memoir “Becoming.” She’ll talk about the experiences she wrote about in the book, including her Chicago upbringing and her years living in the White House. 8 p.m. Tues. $29.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

big shows

Award-winning singer John Legend plays the Fox Theatre on Thursday night. (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

THURSDAY

Tony Orlando and Dawn: A Christmas Reunion at Caesars Windsor, pop/holiday, 3 and 8 p.m. Thurs. $15 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

John Legend at Fox Theatre, R&B/holiday, 6 p.m. Thurs. $49.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Chase Rice at Fillmore Detroit, country, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $32.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Stars at St. Andrew’s Hall, pop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $26. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

The Beach Boys at Michigan Theater, classic pop, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $65. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

Snails with Sudden Death and Hekler at Royal Oak Music Theatre, electronic music, 8 p.m. Thurs. $22 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

FRIDAY

Twiztmas Party with Twiztid and more at Crofoot Ballroom, hip-hop, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $1. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

The Front Bottoms and Manchester Orchestra at Fillmore Detroit, indie rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $32.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Mistletoe Show with the Revivalists and more at Masonic Temple, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10.69 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

The Piano Guys “Christmas Together” tour at Fox Theatre, pop/classical/holiday, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $37.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Eve 6 at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $12.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SATURDAY

The Verve Pipe with Young Pioneer at Royal Oak Music Theatre, pop/rock, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $29-$39. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

George Winston at Hartland Performing Arts Center, R&B/folk, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $35-$100. 9525 E. Highland, Howell. (810) 599-0491 or 2StonesEvents.com.

All-Star Comedy Festival with Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Nephew Tommy, John “Pops” Witherspoon, Rod Man and Dominique at Fox Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $65 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Zeds Dead at Masonic Temple, electronic, 8 p.m. Sat. $36.50. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Aaron Caruso at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, pop/classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $49. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

SUNDAY

Rittz and King Lil G at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Ingrid Michaelson Trio with Jenna Nicholls at Royal Oak Music Theatre, folk/pop/holiday, 7 p.m. Sun. $59.50-$69.50. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Will Downing’s Soulful Sounds of Christmas with Eric Benet at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B/holiday, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $37-$50. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

WEDNESDAY

Brand X at Magic Bag, jazz fusion, 8 p.m. Wed. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

live music

THIS WEEK

Thornetta Davis at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, blues, 6 p.m. Thurs. and 6 and 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$15. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Fifth at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 10:45 a.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

THURSDAY

Holiday Concert Series with Velda Kelly and Nadine Deleury at Community House, classical/holiday, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $25, $60 for series. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. (248) 644-5832.

The Bad Plus at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 7 p.m. Thurs. $35. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Bad Bad Hats at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $13. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

FRIDAY

Orchard Lake Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra “Music for the Holidays” at First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, classical/holiday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Fri. $5. 26165 Farmington, Farmington Hills. orchardlakephil.org.

Cyrus Chestnut Trio performs “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical/jazz/holiday, 8 p.m. Fri. $19-$99. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Yasmine Hamdan at Detroit Institute of Arts, Lebanese pop, 8 p.m. Fri. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Viands, Hive Mind, Leather Bath, Grid Victim and Serration at Trinosophes, electronic/ambient, 8 p.m. Fri. $7. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

The Daedalus 2 Mission album release party at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Re-Cure: A tribute to the Cure at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

The Kandinsky Effect at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Jeff “Tain” Watts at the Cube at the Max, jazz, 10 p.m. Fri. $20, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Jazz guitarist Ron English performs Saturday at Trinosophes in Detroit. (Photo: Cybelle Codish)

SATURDAY

Sean Dobbins and Friends perform music from Dr. Seuss at the Cube at the Max, jazz, 10 a.m. Sat. $12. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

“The Snowman” film with score performed by Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 11 a.m. Sat. $20-$45. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Alvin Waddles and Friends at Congregational Church of Birmingham, jazz/holiday, 2:30 p.m. Sat. $35. 1000 Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills. cranbrookmusicguild.org

Ron English at Trinosophes, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $12-$20. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

The Muggs, the Beggars and Dude at Outer Limits Lounge, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. (313) 368-8192.

The Trash Brats, the Ricky Rat Pack and more at Small’s Bar, rock/punk, 8 p.m. Sat. $10 minimum donation for Debbie Sipes’ cancer fund. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Ancient Language, Earth Engine and Asklepius at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $7. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Stirling’s Rock and Roll Birthday Bash with the Stomp Rockets, Rocket 455, Audra Kubat and more at Northern Lights Lounge, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $8. 660 W. Baltimore, Detroit. (313) 873-1739.

SUNDAY

Songs of the Holocaust with soprano Rachel Joselson and pianist Réne Lecuona at Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. $10, free for members. 28123 Orchard Lake, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2400 ext. 145.

Gross Pointe Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert at Our Lady Star of the Sea, classical/holiday, 3 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 seniors, free for ages K-12. 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. gpsymphony.org.

Birmingham Concert Band “A Gift of Holiday Song” at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, classical/holiday, 3 p.m. Sun. Free; donations accepted. 1800 W. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 647-7586.

Farmington Community Band “Holiday Panorama” at Harrison High School Auditorium, classical/holiday, 3 p.m. Sun. Free. 29995 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. fcbmusic.org.

MONDAY

Harry Hudson at Shelter, folk/rock, 7 p.m. Mon. $8. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Storm Large at the Cube at the Max, jazz/rock/holiday, 7 p.m. Mon. $30, $60 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Regina Cater with Straight Ahead’s 25th anniversary, plus Papo Vázquez and Jazz Parrandas at Hilberry Theatre, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Mon. Free; RSVP at djf-holiday-concert.eventbrite.com. 4743 Cass, Detroit. detroitjazzfest.org.

WEDNESDAY

Alexander Zonjic at Southfield Public Library, jazz, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $10. 26300 Evergreen, Southfield. (248) 796-4224.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Thirst Wave and Industrial is Not Dead at Small’s Bar, 9 p.m. Fri. $5; no cover before 10 p.m. for 21+. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. .

Late Night Radio with Daily Bread and more at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Fri. $10 and up. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Matroda at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Minnesota with Charles the First and Pigeon Hole at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“For the Record” at Duderstadt Video Studio, 7 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. Free; RSVP on website. 2281 Bonisteel, Ann Arbor. RunyonlandProds.com.

Ross Bennett at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Cry it Out” at Detroit Public Theatre at Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $25-$40. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

The Grosse Ile Boar’s Head Festival: A Medieval Renaissance Christmas Celebration at Sacred Heart Church, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2:30 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. $10 and up. 21599 Parke Lane, Grosse Ile. (800) 838-3006 or boarsheadgi.com.

Frankie Scinta’s Holiday Show at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. $99 Thurs. show (includes dinner); $25 and up Friday. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

Sean Kent at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Grandma Got Run Over by the QLine” at Go Comedy! Improv Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (through Dec. 22). $20. 261 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 327-0575.

THURSDAY

“Hip-Hop Nutcracker” at Masonic Temple, 8 p.m. Thurs. $35-$65. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

visual arts/film

FRIDAY

“The Santa Clause” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 17360 Lasher, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

SATURDAY

“Home Alone” at Redford Theatre, 2 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lasher, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

“Everything Came Clean in the End,” new paintings concerning the music of John Fahey by Mike Ross at 333 Midland, 5-10 p.m. Sat. opening reception; runs through Dec. 17. 333 Midland, Highland Park. (248) 808-2562.

“A Christmas Story” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lasher, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Royal Oak Holiday Glow with shopping, hot-air balloons, Santa Claus, ice carvings and more in Downtown Royal Oak, Fri.-Sat. Free. Downtown Royal Oak. HolidayGlowRO.com.

Computer Science Education Week and Free Days at Michigan Science Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun. Free; register online first. 5020 John R, Detroit. (313) 577-8400 or mi-sci.org.

Holly Dickens Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun.. 300 East St., Holly. (248) 431-1894 or hollydickensfestival.org.

SATURDAY

Breakfast with Santa at Rust Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sat. $5. 18785 Traditions, Northville. (248) 349-1399.

Holiday Ice Festival with ice carvings and family-friendly holiday activities in Downtown Ferndale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free. Nine Mile and Woodward area, Ferndale. downtownferndale.com.

Southwest Holiday Fest with family-friendly holiday entertainment and activities in Southwest Detroit, 2-6 p.m. Sat. Free. W. Vernor at 21st and other nearby locations, Detroit. facebook.com/swHolidayFest.

SUNDAY

Detroit Renegades Sports Live with tricks from the pros and meet-and-greet with the players of this eSports group at Beacon Park, 1-4 p.m. Sun. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. DTEBeaconPark.com.

WinterFest, an old-fashioned multicultural holiday festival at Palmer Park Log Cabin, 2-5 p.m. Sun. Free. Near Six Mile and Woodward, Detroit. peopleforpalmerpark.org.

WEDNESDAY

“Miles Morales: Spider-Man” issue one signing with Saladin Ahmed at Vault of Midnight, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wed. 1226 Library, Detroit. (313) 481-2165.

ONGOING

Holiday Headquarters Marketplace with shopping, local retailers and Santa Claus at GM Renaissance Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Fri. and also Dec. 10-14. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. gmrencen.com.

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village, 6:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. (also Dec. 13-16, 18-23 and 26-27). $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 5-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org.

Holiday Belles house tour at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. (through Jan. 6). $12, $11 seniors, $8 ages 6-12. 1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 884-4222 or holidaybelles.fordhouse.org.

Wayne County Lightfest at Merriman Hollow Park, 7-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 31. (Santa Shelter with photos and refreshments is open through Dec. 23.) $5 per vehicle. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo, after dark Sat.-Sun. (and other dates through Dec. 31). $11-$17 in advance, $17 at the gate. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

