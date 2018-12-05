The bar and restaurant Jim Brady’s opens an Ann Arbor location on Monday. (Photo: Jim Brady’s)

Jim Brady’s to open in Ann Arbor: A second location for retro-styled bar and restaurant Jim Brady’s will open Monday at 209 S. Main in Ann Arbor. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant pays homage to the original Jim Brady’s that opened in Detroit in the 1950s. The menu is similar to the Royal Oak location with the 7 Mile Caesar salad, a selection of tater tots, huge sandwiches, burgers, beer and craft and classic cocktails. Visit jimbradysdetroit.com for more.

Ima opens Madison Heights location: Fans of popular Corktown noodle house ima can slurp up lobster udon, shoyu ramen and more in Oakland County. A new Madison Heights location is open daily for dining in or carrying out at 32203 John R. Call (248) 781-0131.

DoubleTree gets two new restaurants: This renovated hotel on Woodward is preparing to debut two new spots. Not only is it attached to Joe Muer Seafood Bloomfield Hills, but it has two new restaurants of its own: Zalman’s Delicatessen and the Duke cocktail lounge. Find it at 39475 Woodward in Bloomfield Hills.

Centerplate extends Cobo contract: Hospitality provider Centerplate has extended its contract with Cobo Center. They will continue to provide pizza, burgers, soups, salads, sandwiches and more for the downtown Detroit convention center.

Mary from the Rouge launch party and Guinness attempt in Berkley: Vitrine Gallery and Gifts will host this attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “most people served a Bloody Mary in one place at one time.” They’ll use the new locally made Mary from the Rouge Bloody Mary mix. The first 100 guests also get a commemorative shot glass. Registration starts at 5 p.m. Fri.; record attempt at 7 p.m. Fri. in Camelot Cleaners parking lot next door. Free. 2758 Coolidge, Berkley. (248) 629-7329.

First Anniversary Party at Founders Taproom — Detroit: This Michigan beer maker will celebrate its first year in the Cass Corridor with food, music and exclusive and rare beers. 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sat. No cover. 456 Charlotte, Detroit. (313) 335-3440.

Holiday Tea at Bartlett-Travis House: Enjoy an assortment of tea, plus a light meal and dessert in a festive setting. 1-3 p.m. Sat. $25. Preservation Park, 500 N. Ridge Road, Canton. cantonhistoricalsociety.org.

Hole Mole: Mole & Tamale Fest at Mexicantown Welcome Center: Come hungry to this festival of Mexican cuisine. 2-6 p.m. Sat. Free admission. 2835 Bagley, Second Floor, Detroit. (313) 268-2325.

Hazel Park Hanukkah with Moses Fishman at Frame: Chef Moses Fishman will serve latkes, pastrami sandwich egg rolls, cocktails and more. 5 and 8 p.m. Sat. $25 per person. Inside Joebar at 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Golden Jigger Awards 2018 at Willis Show Bar: This inaugural awards show honors the cream of the crop of Detroit’s craft cocktail scene. Ceremony includes live performance from Exhaust Tones and sponsored cocktails. 6 p.m. Sun. $25. 4156 Third, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

Free Scoops at Twelve Oaks Mall: Hudsonville Ice Cream will be giving out free scoops of its limited edition peppermint stick ice cream. Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 15-16. Free. 27500 Novi, Novi. shoptwelveoaks.com.

Super Sparklers wine class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about and sample six sparkling wines with sommelier Michael A. Schafer, just in time for the holidays. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13. $47. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

42nd Anniversary at Cafe Cortina: To celebrate 42 years, this Italian fine dining destination is offering complimentary Tiramisu alla Veneta as a special dessert. Dec. 17-21. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

