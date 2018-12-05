Musician Anderson .Paak comes to Fillmore Detroit in February. (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

ON SALE FRIDAY

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 15, $39.50-$69.50

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, March 2, $49-$69

A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Fillmore Detroit, March 16, $29.50-$55

Citizen Cope, Fillmore Detroit, April 13, $26-$76

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour,” Fox Theatre, April 18-21, $50 and up

Neko Case, Majestic Theatre, April 22, $29.50

Rival Sons with the Sheepdogs, Fillmore Detroit, April 23, $25-$45

Hugh Jackman, Little Caesars Arena, June 24, $29.50-$125

Queen + Adam Lambert, Little Caesars Arena, July 27, $49.50 and up

Hootie & the Blowfish, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 16, $29.50 and up

ON SALE NOW

“Aladdin,” Detroit Opera House, Dec. 12-Jan. 13

“Twas a Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical,” City Theatre, Dec. 13-16

Nash FM’s A Very Country Christmas with Scotty McCreery and more, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 14

Small Town Murder Presents: Shut Up and Give Me Murder!!, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 15

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 15

Brooklyn Queen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 16

Straight No Chaser, Fox Theatre, Dec. 19

“A Christmas Story: the Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 20-22

The Dan Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 21

Brother Son, Shelter, Dec. 22

Speedball, Small’s Bar, Dec. 22

Moscow Ballet “Great Russian Nutcracker — Dove of Peace Tour,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 23

Big Show 2018 with Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and more, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 27

Manchester Orchestra and the Front Bottoms, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 27

WWE Monday Night Raw, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28

Cedric the Entertainer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 28

Trans-Siberian Orchestra “The Ghost of Christmas Eve,” Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 29 (two shows)

Every Avenue, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 29

“Rent,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 8-20

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/05/tickets-sale-new-shows-concerts-detroit/38679497/