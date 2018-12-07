Singer Will Downing (Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images)

1. Southwest Holiday Fest in Southwest Detroit: Family-friendly holiday entertainment and activities are abound at this one-day event at various venues. Come hungry because among the activities is the Hole Mole festival of mole and tamales at the Mexicantown Community Development Corporation, 2835 Bagley. 2-6 p.m. Sat. Free. W. Vernor at 21st and other nearby locations, Detroit. facebook.com/swHolidayFest.

2. The Grosse Ile Boar’s Head Festival: A Medieval Renaissance Christmas Celebration at Sacred Heart Church: Five churches and a cast of hundreds put on this full scale community production celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. 2:30 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. $10 and up. 21599 Parke Lane, Grosse Ile. (800) 838-3006 or boarsheadgi.com.

3. Will Downing at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel: With a career spanning three decades, Downing brings his soulful Christmas set to the stage of MotorCity. R&B and soul singer Eric Benet opens the show. 7:30 p.m. Sun. $37-$50. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Melody Baetens

