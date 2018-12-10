A rendering of what the new Fillmore Detroit marquee will look like when its finished. (Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation)

Last week photos of the new marquee at Fillmore Detroit caused a rumble of opinions on social media, but the sign isn't finished.

A representative said the new sign at the historic venue is expected to be completed by Christmas.

"Our new marquee will maintain a classic look while featuring modern elements. Most notable of course will be the digital reader boards on both the north and south sides of the marquee," said Ben Doughty, General Manager of The Fillmore Detroit, in a statement.

Early last week the theater, which is owned by Forbes Management and managed by Live Nation, caused chatter online when a colorful "F" logo was hoisted up in the center of the marquee.

The 93-year-old concert venue, 2112 Woodward in Detroit, reopened this fall after a face lift over the summer that included new carpet and stage curtains, a restored ceiling and updates to the adjacent State Bar.

Buy Photo This is the new Fillmore marque, as seen Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

