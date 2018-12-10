Comedian Coolaide died in a Detroit hospital Sunday. (Photo: Facebook.com)

Comics and more mourn death of comedian Coolaide

Local comedians, celebrities and Detroiters flooded social media Sunday with love and support for comedian Coolaide, who died Sunday. The Detroit native, who performed stand-up regularly locally and around the country, reportedly died after a battle with cancer. "Rest well good brother," radio host Charlamagne Tha God posted on Facebook. "We should all take your advice while we still have life left."

Actor Tituss Burgess performs at local wedding

Singer, actor and comedian Tituss Burgess wowed guests at a West Bloomfield wedding in September with his performance of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” According to witnesses, the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star earned a standing ovation. Burgess is friends with the groom’s friend, Aaron Ridgeway, who emceed the event. The wedding was between Anthony Allport and Christie Giera at the Planterra Conservatory in West Bloomfield.

Justin Timberlake headed to LCA in March

The Man of the Woods is coming back around. Justin Timberlake has announced a return engagement of his Man of the Woods tour, and will visit Little Caesars Arena on March 25, venue officials announced Monday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. Pre-sale for American Express holders begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Timberlake's tour first hit LCA in April of this year, following his performance at this year's Super Bowl. "Man of the Woods," Timberlake's fifth studio album, was released in February.

Prince music headed to vinyl

The estate of late music legend Prince announced the first round of albums that will be released on vinyl. “Musicology,” “3121” and “Planet Earth” will be released on wax for the first time on Feb. 8. Naturally, they’ll be pressed on collectible, limited-edition purple vinyl. They’ll also be released on CD.

Patton Oswalt, Dane Cook booked at Fillmore Detroit

Downtown venue Fillmore Detroit announced Monday two big comics will come through town in 2019. Patton Oswalt is set for May 18. Tickets are $37.50-$57.50. Dane Cook is coming Oct. 5 and tickets run $39.50-$59.50. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Adam Graham contributed

Tuesday's birthdays

Rita Moreno, 87

Jermaine Jackson, 64

Nikki Sixx, 60

Monique, 51

Mos Def, 45

Hailee Steinfeld, 22

