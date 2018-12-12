Natasha Rothwell has become a scene stealer on HBO’s “Insecure.” (Photo: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

Los Angeles

Natasha Rothwell claims she is shy in real life, but her scene-stealing supporting roles in HBO’s hit show “Insecure” and the film “Love, Simon” have proven otherwise.

Rothwell’s outspoken TV character, Kelli, shines with witty one-liners and brash behavior, sometimes even more than “Insecure” series’ star Issa Rae.

One of her most epic moments came during an episode when Kelli urinates on herself after police used a stun gun on her after getting kicked out of Coachella because of a fight.

In “Love, Simon,” Rothwell’s screen time was limited in the romantic teen comedy, but she made her presence felt as a passionate teacher with strong opinions.

Rothwell says both roles helped her become more confident in her skin as a woman.

“I get to put on someone who is truly unapologetic in every aspect of life,” said Rothwell, a former drama teacher in New York who used to write for “Saturday Night Live.”

“As a black woman, I feel like much of my young adult life I was trying to apologize for being black or being a woman,” she added. “Kelli is someone who has never known that. Now, as a woman, I’m proud on both sides.”

Rothwell, 38, will have the opportunity to grow even more. She will join the cast of the Gal Gadot-led “Wonder Woman 1984,” which will arrive in theaters in summer 2020. Rothwell also will appear alongside Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in the comedy “Limited Partners,” set for next year.

In the future, Rothwell wants to play a lead in a romantic comedy and do animation voice-over work.

“I’m not afraid to be a superhero,” she said before bursting into laughter. “What continues to be true about the projects that I’m drawn to is: Am I working with people who inspire me, does the material challenge me, excite me and say something?”

