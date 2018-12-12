This hometown popcorn tin is a popular item at Detroit Popcorn Company. (Photo: Courtesy of Detroit Popcorn Company)

Dining calendar

Super Sparklers wine class at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about and sample six sparkling wines with sommelier Michael A. Schafer, just in time for the holidays. 7-9 p.m. Thurs. $47. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

Free Scoops at Twelve Oaks Mall: Hudsonville Ice Cream will be giving out free scoops of its limited edition peppermint stick ice cream. Noon-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. 27500 Novi, Novi. shoptwelveoaks.com.

42nd Anniversary at Cafe Cortina: To celebrate 42 years, this Italian fine dining destination is offering complimentary Tiramisu alla Veneta as a special dessert. Mon.-Dec. 21. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Nitebite at the Block: Black Metro Eats dining website presents an evening brunch series every Wednesday in December. Get an entree and mimosa for $18, and each additional mimosa is just $1. The restaurant’s choices include crab cakes with eggs, chicken and waffles, waffles with eggs or steak and eggs. 6-9 p.m. Wed. and Dec. 26. 3919 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-0892.

Feast of 7 Fishes at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Celebrate the holidays with this five-course dinner featuring calamari, seafood chowder, linguine pescatore, swordfish with lemon butter and bell peppers and cannoli. 6:30 p.m. Wed. $50. Reservations and locations at reservations.thuzi.com/dinerewards.

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week: More than 50 businesses will participate in this annual restaurant promotion, which features $15 lunches and $28 multi-course menus. Jan. 13-18. Ann Arbor. annarborrestaurantweek.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Tequila at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make tequila drinks to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. $30 and up. 11000 W. McNichols, #120, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Dining, food news

Detroit Popcorn Company celebrates 95 years: They started as a small popcorn business in 1923, and have grown into a concession empire that sells a variety of snacks and rental equipment like popcorn machines for parties. Co-owner Evan Singer says one of the top-selling items is the Detroit Tin filled with popcorn, which sounds perfect for gift-giving this season. Call (313) 387-1600, visit detroitpopcorn.com or stop in at 14950 Telegraph in Redford.

Very Stable Genius beer returns: Axle Brewing Co. brought back their Very Stable Genius label, this time in cans. The super dry malt liquor will be sold in cans and on draft exclusively at their Livernois Tap restaurant, 567 Livernois in Ferndale. A portion of proceeds will benefit Ferndale, a not-for-profit health clinic in Ferndale.

National Coney Island opens in Southfield: One of the state’s oldest restaurant chains, National Coney Island has opened its first Southfield location at 29795 Southfield. It’s the chain’s 16th restaurant in Southeastern Michigan.

