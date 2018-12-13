The stage production of Disney’s “Aladdin” comes to the Detroit Opera House this week. (Photo: Deen van Meer)

our picks

DISNEY’S ‘ALADDIN’

at Detroit Opera House

The Broadway hit production of Disney’s version of this folktale comes to Detroit for several performances starting this week. The national touring cast includes two Michigan natives: Erik Hernandez of Royal Oak, who is in the ensemble, and Korie Lee Blossey of Bay City, the standby Genie. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 7:30 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Jan. 13). $25 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

HOLIDAY FUN

at Fisher Building

In the heart of New Center, this festive building is decorated for the holidays and ready for local kids to get their photos taken with Santa this weekend, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. As a bonus for kids of all ages, the Fisher Arcade is also up Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. with retro arcade games, indoor mini golf, a cash bar and holiday shopping. Wristbands for arcade games are $5. Proceeds benefit the Ruth Ellis Center. There are also free tours of the building with Pure Detroit at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Sat. and noon, 2 and 3:30 p.m. Sun. (also Dec. 22-23). 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. thefisherbuilding.com.

DEAF AND LOUD SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE

at Orchestra Hall at the Max

Feel the music as percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, Detroit hip-hop artist Sean Forbes and pop and jazz singer Mandy Harvey — who all happen to be deaf musicians — share the stage for a night of visual and auditory entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Deaf Professional Arts Network. 7 p.m. Sun. $50-$150. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

big shows

THURSDAY

Michael Bolton Symphony Sessions at Caesars Windsor, holiday/pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $25 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

FRIDAY

Scotty McCreery and more at Saint Andrew’s Hall, country, 6 p.m. Fri. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

GRiZMAS: GRiZ Live Band at Masonic Temple, electronic, 8 p.m. Fri. $42.50. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Richard Thompson with Electric Trio and Logan Ledger at Majestic Theatre, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Fri. $35 in advance, $40 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Naughty & Nice: A Prism Holiday at Royal Oak Music Theatre, holiday/chorus, 6 p.m. Sat. $25-$45. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Rare Earth and Magic Bus at Joy Manor, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $20. 28999 Joy, Westland. (734) 525-0960.

SUNDAY

Joyce DeDonato with pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin at Hill Auditorium, opera/classical, 4 p.m. Sun. $14-$70. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis at Fox Theatre, holiday/classical/rock, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $30 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

The Tenors at Caesars Windsor, holiday/pop, 8 p.m. Sun. $30 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

WEDNESDAY

Dave East and more at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Wed. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Straight No Chaser at Fox Theatre, holiday/pop, 8 p.m. Wed. $34.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

live music

THURSDAY

Jeff Zook and Sharon Sparrow at Community House, jazz, 6:30-8 p.m. Thurs. $25. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. communityhouse.com.

Lake A Storm with Palisades and Farewell to Fear at Machine Machine Shop, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 3539 Dort, Flint. (810) 715-2650.

Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 8 p.m. Fri. $20-$25. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Escape Velocity at Kerrytown Concert House, classical, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10-$20. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

FRIDAY

Battlecross at Token Lounge, metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

“Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait,” a multi-media performance with Jenny Scheinman, singer/songwriter/visual art, 7 p.m. Fri. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

Kimball, Mark Whalen and the Buttermilk Boys, Steppes and Noah de Leon at El Club, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Shortly with Dogleg, Formerly Bodies, Ness Lake and Vagabonds at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $12. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

A Wilhelm Scream with Bastardous and Young Hunger at Pike Room, punk/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $15. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Sherman Arnold as Elvis Presley and more at Huron Valley Eagles, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. (5:30 p.m. dinner). $20 (includes dinner). 1363 Telegraph, Flat Rock. (734) 512-6222.

The John Tyner Chorale “Lessons and Carols” at IHM Motherhouse Chapel, holiday/classical, 7:30 p.m. Fri. Free. 610 West Elm, Monroe. (734) 242-5176.

Home for the Holidaze songwriter showcase and charity drive with Ricky Rat, Brian Raleigh, Eric Patrick Kelly and more at PJ’s Lager House, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Fri. $6, or $5 and one can of food, pet food or winter clothing item. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Class of 98 at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

SATURDAY

Merry TubaChristmas at Central United Methodist Church, holiday/classical, noon Sat. Free. 23 E. Adams, Detroit. tubachristmas.com.

Like Moths to Flames and more at Crofoot Ballroom, metal, 6 p.m. Sat. $15. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Once Up on December Eve with Alice McAllister Tillman, Dewayne McAllister, Peter McAllister and Maestro Willie McAllister Jr. at the Cube at the Max, holiday/jazz, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $45. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Alexander Zonjic with Justin Schultz at Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre, jazz, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $25. 47 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (419) 280-1073 or zonjic.com.

Doug Hammond Quartet with Rod Williams, Marcus Elliot and Rocco Popielarski at Trinosophes, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $12-$20. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

Tales of Cream and CSNY tribute Carry On at Magic Bag, classic rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Anne Hills with Matt Watroba at Trinity House Theatre, folk, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 38840 W. Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 464-6302.

Leonard Bernstein 100th Anniversary Tribute featuring Alvin Waddles at Kerrytown Concert House, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $10-$30. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

Back Forty and Fangs and Twang at Otus Supply, Americana/rock, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$15. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

SUNDAY

Sunday Brunch with Jarrod Champion at Cliff Bell’s, pop/rock/variety, 11:30 a.m. Sun. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Brooklyn Queen at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 2 p.m. Sun. $17 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Thistle Rose Community Choir and St. Owen Chorale “Merry & Bright” concert at St. Owen Catholic Church, holiday/classical, 4 p.m. Sun. $15. 6869 Franklin, Bloomfield Hills. thistleroseacademy.org.

Bird Streets with Chris Richards and the Subtractions and Ryan Allen at Outer Limits Lounge, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $5. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. (313) 368-8192.

WEDNESDAY

Alexander Zonjic, Spyder Turner, Serieux Motown Review and Justin Schultz at Ferndale High School Auditorium, jazz, 7 p.m. Wed. Free. 881 Pinecrest, Ferndale. (419) 280-1073 or zonjic.com.

Trunino Lowe Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Misty Love and the Detroit All-Stars at Harbor House, R&B/rock, 10 p.m. Wed. 440 Clinton, Detroit. (313) 967-9900.

clubs/djs

THURSDAY

Night Before GRiZMAS After Party with GRiZ disco house DJ set at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Thurs. $30. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

FRIDAY

Bijou at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

SATURDAY

Grizmas Late Night with Does a Bearr Shiz in the Woods at Majestic Theatre, 11 p.m. Sat. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 7 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Tues. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through Dec. 23). $23 and up. Wilson Hall, Room 207, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-3300.

“’Twas a Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical” at City Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $43 and up. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

“Let Nothing You Dismay” at Farmington Players Barn Theater, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $16-$18. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955 or farmingtonplayers.org.

Joe DeVito at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Evidence of Things Unseen” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 23). $17-$20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

“The Elves and the Schumachers” at Theatre NOVA, 7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $22, $10 kids. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450.

Paul Mecurio with Khurum Sheikh and Reggie Williamsat Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Grandma Got Run Over by the QLine” at Go Comedy! Improv Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (through Dec. 22). $20. 261 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 327-0575.

“Merry Christmas to Everyone! (Except Christina)” at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Mon. and Dec. 20-22. $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

SATURDAY

“A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” at Fox Theatre, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sat. $29 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

“The Nutcracker” at Michigan Theater, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $35 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

SUNDAY

“The Nutcracker” at Community House Birmingham, 1 p.m. Sun. $15-$25, 410 children. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. communityhouse.com.

Holiday Ugly Sweater Variety Show at Redford Theatre, 3 p.m. Sun. $15, $5 kids. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

SATURDAY

Monster Drawing Rally with 70 artists drawing live at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fri. $10, free for members. All drawings are for sale for $40. 4454 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-6622.

ONGOING

10th annual Community Group Art Exhibition at Detroit Institute of Arts, runs through Jan. 6. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Exhibits featuring more than 80 life-sized dinosaurs at Suburban Collection Showplace, 3-8 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $20 and up, plus $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. jurassicquest.com.

Black Santa Photo Experience at Southfield Pavilion, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. and noon-3 p.m. Sun. Free; bring a children’s book to donate. 26000 Evergreen, Southfield. Register at Eventbrite.com.

FRIDAY

Holiday Stroll with performances and activities on Belle Isle, 5-8 p.m. Fri. Free. Enter at Jefferson at East Grand Blvd., Detroit. belleisleconservancy.org.

SATURDAY

Winter Market with vendors and family-friendly activities in Downtown Dearborn, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Free. Downtown Dearborn. downtowndearborn.org.

ONGOING

Holiday Headquarters Marketplace with shopping, local retailers and Santa Claus at GM Renaissance Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Fri. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. gmrencen.com.

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village, 6:30-10 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. (also Dec. 18-23 and 26-27). $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 5-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org.

Holiday Belles house tour at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. (through Jan. 6). $12, $11 seniors, $8 ages 6-12. 1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 884-4222 or holidaybelles.fordhouse.org.

Wayne County Lightfest at Merriman Hollow Park, 7-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 31. (Santa Shelter with photos and refreshments is open through Dec. 23.) $5 per vehicle. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo, after dark select dates through Dec. 31. $11-$17 in advance, $17 at the gate. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

