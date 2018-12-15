Disney’s version of the “Aladdin” folktale is in Detroit for two weekends. (Photo: Deen van Meer)

1. Holiday Fun at Fisher Building: In the heart of New Center, this festive building is decorated for the holidays and ready for local kids to get their photos taken with Santa this weekend, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. As a bonus for kids of all ages, the Fisher Arcade is also up Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. with retro arcade games, indoor mini golf, a cash bar and holiday shopping. Wristbands for arcade games are $5. Proceeds benefit the Ruth Ellis Center. There are also free tours of the building with Pure Detroit at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday; noon, 2 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. (also Dec. 22-23). 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. thefisherbuilding.com.

2. Disney's 'Aladdin' at Detroit Opera House: The Broadway hit production of Disney’s version of this folktale comes to Detroit for several performances starting this week. The national touring cast includes two Michigan natives: Erik Hernandez of Royal Oak, who is in the ensemble, and Korie Lee Blossey of Bay City, the standby Genie. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday (and more dates through Jan. 13). $25 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

3. Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Exhibits at Suburban Collection Showplace: More than 80 life-sized dinosaurs will wow the dino-enthusiast in your life at this traveling exhibit. There's also photo opportunities, face-painting and bounce houses. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $20 and up, plus $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. jurassicquest.com.

Melody Baetens

