Downtown Detroit's popular New Year's Eve celebration "the Drop" will not return to ring in 2019 this year.

The free party was held at Campus Martius for several years, and last year moved to Beacon Park citing the need for more space.

Organizers say they started the event nine years ago to offer a free party to draw attention to the growth of the city. Now, they say the expansion of events downtown is the reason they're taking a break this year. The plan is to return with a Drop party to ring in 2020.

“We launched The DROP in 2010 to draw attention to the city’s mounting revival,” Jerrid Mooney said in a statement. He started the event with Tony Piraino. “Now, downtown is so awash with activity that event logistics and timing for our ever-growing celebration became an issue. We feel focusing on MCNYE 2020 will allow us to maintain and surpass our high standards.”

The highlight of the annual Drop party was the lowering of a giant, sparkling "D" at midnight. Some local parties, like the New Year's Eve event at the David Whitney Building, were advertising a live broadcast of the drop.

This year Beacon Park will host an early, family-friendly event from 1-6 p.m. on Dec. 31 with balloon and ball drops inside the 60-by 100-feet heated tent. The party also has holiday lighting, lawn games, fire pits and food trucks. Kids can keep busy with craft stations, photo opps and games.

Calls to Campus Martius representatives were not immediately returned.

