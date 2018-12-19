Antihero restaurant will offer a fixed-price, Japanese fried chicken Christmas feast on Sunday. (Photo: Courtesy of Antihero)

Dining calendar

42nd Anniversary at Cafe Cortina: To celebrate 42 years, this Italian fine dining destination is offering complimentary Tiramisu alla Veneta as a special dessert through Friday. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Cheese and Beer: A Match Made in Heaven at 8 Degrees Plato Detroit: Enjoy beers on tap from Jester King Brewery, City Built Brewing Company, Grimm Artisanal Ales and Yazoo Brewing Company and grilled cheeses from MELT Detroit. 4 p.m. Fri. 3409 Cass, Detroit. (313) 888-9972.

A Very Anti-Christmas at Antihero: Ferndale’s newest restaurant is hosting a fried chicken package for one day only as a nod to the Japanese tradition of ordering KFC on Christmas. But instead of fast food from a drive-thru, guests can get a bucket of buttermilk-brined crispy chicken, two kimchi cheddar biscuits, potato salad, black pepper gravy, Napa cabbage coleslaw and two brown butter miso chocolate chip cookies. Dine-in only. 4-11 p.m. Sun. $28. 231 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 307-7383.

Nitebite at The Block: Black Metro Eats dining website presents an evening brunch series every Wednesday in December. Get an entree and mimosa for $18, and each additional mimosa is just $1. The restaurant’s choices include crab cakes with eggs, chicken and waffles, waffles with eggs or steak and eggs. 6-9 p.m. Wed. 3919 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-0892.

$2.19 drinks at Bahama Breeze: To ring in the new year, select locations of Bahama Breeze will offer tropical cocktails like the killer bee, painkiller and zombie for $2.19 on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Visit bahamabreeze.com for locations.

Chef Jeremy Grandon’s J-Bird Smoked Meats at Revolver: Established area chef Grandon will prepare a barbecue feast with St. Louis-style pork ribs, smoked brisket, maple-soy-glazed turkey breast and more, served family-style. 6 and 9 p.m. Jan. 4-6. $50 per person. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week: More than 50 businesses will participate in this annual restaurant promotion, which features $15 lunches and $28 multi-course menus. Jan. 13-18. Ann Arbor. annarborrestaurantweek.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Tequila at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make tequila drinks to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. $30 and up. 11000 W. McNichols, #120, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/19/dining-calendar-kentucky-fried-christmas-antihero/38770383/