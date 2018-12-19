Dining calendar: Kentucky Fried Christmas at Antihero
Dining calendar
42nd Anniversary at Cafe Cortina: To celebrate 42 years, this Italian fine dining destination is offering complimentary Tiramisu alla Veneta as a special dessert through Friday. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.
Cheese and Beer: A Match Made in Heaven at 8 Degrees Plato Detroit: Enjoy beers on tap from Jester King Brewery, City Built Brewing Company, Grimm Artisanal Ales and Yazoo Brewing Company and grilled cheeses from MELT Detroit. 4 p.m. Fri. 3409 Cass, Detroit. (313) 888-9972.
A Very Anti-Christmas at Antihero: Ferndale’s newest restaurant is hosting a fried chicken package for one day only as a nod to the Japanese tradition of ordering KFC on Christmas. But instead of fast food from a drive-thru, guests can get a bucket of buttermilk-brined crispy chicken, two kimchi cheddar biscuits, potato salad, black pepper gravy, Napa cabbage coleslaw and two brown butter miso chocolate chip cookies. Dine-in only. 4-11 p.m. Sun. $28. 231 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 307-7383.
Nitebite at The Block: Black Metro Eats dining website presents an evening brunch series every Wednesday in December. Get an entree and mimosa for $18, and each additional mimosa is just $1. The restaurant’s choices include crab cakes with eggs, chicken and waffles, waffles with eggs or steak and eggs. 6-9 p.m. Wed. 3919 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-0892.
$2.19 drinks at Bahama Breeze: To ring in the new year, select locations of Bahama Breeze will offer tropical cocktails like the killer bee, painkiller and zombie for $2.19 on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Visit bahamabreeze.com for locations.
Chef Jeremy Grandon’s J-Bird Smoked Meats at Revolver: Established area chef Grandon will prepare a barbecue feast with St. Louis-style pork ribs, smoked brisket, maple-soy-glazed turkey breast and more, served family-style. 6 and 9 p.m. Jan. 4-6. $50 per person. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week: More than 50 businesses will participate in this annual restaurant promotion, which features $15 lunches and $28 multi-course menus. Jan. 13-18. Ann Arbor. annarborrestaurantweek.com.
Detroit Mixology 101: Tequila at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make tequila drinks to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. $30 and up. 11000 W. McNichols, #120, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.