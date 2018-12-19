Dancing “Arabian Nights” men are in “Aladdin” at the Detroit Opera House. (Photo: Deen van Meer)

our picks

‘GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY THE QLINE’

at Go Comedy! Improv Theatre

This holiday-themed improvisational sketch show is sure to be loaded with local references. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $20. 261 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 327-0575.

‘HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS’ WITH DETROIT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Orchestra Hall at the Max

The DSO performs traditional holiday favorites guided by conductor Lawrence Loh. Special guests include soloist Meredith Lustig, the Lake Orion High School Chorale and Chamber Choir, Bloomfield Hills High School Chorale and the Jills, plus Santa Claus. 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 and 7 p.m. Sun. $28-$120. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

big shows

THURSDAY

Psyclon Nine with MXMS, The Guidance and Striplicker at Harpo’s, metal, 7 p.m. Thurs. $20. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

FRIDAY

The Dan Band at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock/comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WEDNESDAY

Bret Michaels at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $28-$42. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

live music

THURSDAY

May Erlewine & the Motivations with Luke Winslow King at Otus Supply, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15-$20. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Versions with DJs and burlesque dancers at Willis Show Bar, pop/rock, 8 and 10 p.m. Thurs. $5. 4156 Third, Detroit. (313) 788-7469.

Kick! The INXS Experience at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

FRIDAY

Kingdom featuring Tasha Page-Lockhart at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501.

Wild Pink with Michigander at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10-$12. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

The Mega 80s Ugly Christmas Sweater, Speedo, Romper and Romphim Party at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Kris Kurzawa presents Zap Toro and Paul Randolph performing Santana at Black Lotus Brewing Co., rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 1 E. 14 Mile, Clawson. eventbrite.com.

James Carter and Hot Club of Detroit at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 and 10:45 p.m. Fri. $30. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Studiotone at Northern Lights Lounge, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $5. 660 W. Baltimore, Detroit. (313) 873-1739.

SATURDAY

Brother Son at Shelter, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Speedball with J. Navarro & the Trators and High Totals at Small’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Handgrenades, the Outer Vibe and Zilched at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

The Polish Muslims with Redones at Otus Supply, pop/rock, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$15. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

SUNDAY

Downtown Brown, Lucid Furs and Carmel Liburdi at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Sun. $12. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

MONDAY

Christmas Eve services with Dr. Kiri Tollaksen performing on the cornetto at Mariners’ Church, 7:30 and 11 p.m. Mon. Free. 170 E. Jefferson, Detroit. marinerschurchofdetroit.org.

WEDNESDAY

Twin Tribes, Amaranth, Panic Priest and Schedule IV at Small’s Bar, electronic/Industrial, 8 p.m. Wed. $10 in advance, $13 day of. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 2 and 8 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. $23 and up. Wilson Hall, Room 207, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-3300.

“Disney’s Aladdin” at Detroit Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 7 p.m. Wed. (through Jan. 13). $25 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

Kellen Erskine at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“A Christmas Story, the Musical” at Fox Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 11 a.m. and 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. $36 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

“Merry Christmas to Everyone! (Except Christina)” at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

Dave Landauat Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Evidence of Things Unseen” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $17-$20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

“The Elves and the Schumachers” at Theatre Nova, 7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $22, $10 ages 16 and younger. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450.

SATURDAY

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, 2:30 p.m. Sat. $15-$30. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (313) 237-7464.

Magician Aaron Radatz at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 7 p.m. Sat. $20-$24. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300.

SUNDAY

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” at Fox Theatre, noon and 4 and 8 p.m. Sun. $32 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEKEND

“It’s A Wonderful Life” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

ONGOING

“Ruben & Isabel Toledo: Labor of Love” and more exhibits and activities at Detroit Institute of Arts, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thurs., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free admission for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900.

“2+2=8: Thirty Years of Heidelberg” and other exhibits at Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (also through Jan. 6). 4454 Woodward, Detroit. mocadetroit.org.

etc.

THURSDAY

Drink Detroit: Holiday Lights Cocktail Crawl in Downtown Detroit, 6-9 pm. Thurs. Donations accepted. Starts at the Skip in the Belt, Broadway and Library, Detroit. (313) 962-4590.

FRIDAY

Holiday Gala and Solstice Get-Down with shopping, art, live music, food and more at Trinosophes, 6 p.m.-midnight. Free. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

SATURDAY

Breakfast with Santa with crafts, storytelling and more at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. $5-$10. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. thewright.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Photos with Santa, building tours, shopping and a retro arcade at Fisher Building, Sat.-Sun. Free ($5 for arcade entry). 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. thefisherbuilding.com.

ONGOING

Ice Skating at Campus Martius, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-midnight Fri., 10 a.m.-midnight Sat. and noon-10 p.m. Sun. (through winter). $10, $8 for 12 and younger or 59 and older, $5 skate rental. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 963-9393.

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village, 6:30-10 p.m. through Sun. (also Dec. 26-27). $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 5-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org.

Holiday Belles house tour at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. (through Jan. 6). $12, $11 seniors, $8 ages 6-12. 1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 884-4222 or holidaybelles.fordhouse.org.

Wayne County Lightfest at Merriman Hollow Park, 7-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 31. $5 per vehicle. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo, after dark select dates through Dec. 31. $11-$17 in advance, $17 at the gate. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/19/entertainment-calendar-things-detroit-holiday-downtown-christmas/38771131/