Flogging Molly, Fillmore Detroit, March 8, $30-$59.50

Olivia O’Brien, Shelter, April 5, $15

Ali Wong, Fillmore Detroit, May 4, $39.50-$69.50

Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive, Fillmore Detroit, May 15, $29.50-$59.50

“A Christmas Story: the Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 20-22

The Dan Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 21

Brother Son, Shelter, Dec. 22

Speedball, Small’s Bar, Dec. 22

Moscow Ballet “Great Russian Nutcracker — Dove of Peace Tour,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 23

Big Show 2018 with Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and more, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 27

Manchester Orchestra and the Front Bottoms, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 27

WWE Monday Night Raw, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28

Cedric the Entertainer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 28

Trans-Siberian Orchestra “The Ghost of Christmas Eve,” Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 29 (two shows)

Every Avenue, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 29

“Rent,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 8-20

Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo,” Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 10-13

Alabama with Chris Janson, Fox Theatre, Jan. 10

Brothers Osborne, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 11

The Prince Experience – A Tribute to Prince, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 12

Fusion Shows 11th Birthday Celebration with Japanese Breakfast and more, Crofoot Ballroom, Jan. 12

Lettuce, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 16

“Rock of Ages,” Fox Theatre, Jan. 18-19

Infected Mushroom, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 18

U.S. Bombs and Total Chaos, Small’s Bar, Jan. 18

Hank von Hell with Against the Grain, El Club, Jan. 22

The Phantom of the Opera, Detroit Opera House, Jan. 24-Feb. 3

Kongos, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 24

The Magpie Salute, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 25

The Native Howl, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 26

Experiments in Conversation featuring Sam Harris and Eric Weinstein, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 28

Dylan Scott, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 31

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 1

Here Come the Mummies, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 1

Dennis DeYoung, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, Feb. 2

Bring Me the Horizon, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 4

Young Dolph, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 4

The Devil Makes Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 5

“Friends! The Musical Parody,” City Theatre, Feb. 6-10

Adam Sandler, Fox Theatre, Feb. 8

Greensky Bluegrass, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 8-9

Wanda Sykes, Detroit Music Hall, Feb. 8-9

Saved by the 90s, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 8

“Legally Blonde — the Musical,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 9

Bam Margera: Unfiltered, Shelter, Feb. 9

Cher with Nile Rodgers & Chic, Little Caesars, Feb. 12

Bas, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 12

Sarah Brightman, Fox Theatre, Feb. 13

Toni Braxton, Fox Theatre, Feb. 14

Bryce Vine, Shelter, Feb. 14

Eric Church, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 15-16

Mike Epps with Guy Torry and Karlous Miller, Fox Theatre, Feb. 15

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 15

Needtobreathe, Michigan Theater, Feb. 15

Candlebox, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 16

Token, Shelter, Feb. 16

“Pinkalicious the Musical,” City Theatre, Feb. 16

Like A Storm, Shelter, Feb. 18

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Majestic Theatre, Feb. 19

The Wall Live Extravaganza, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 20

UnoTheActivist, Shelter, Feb. 20

Kelly Clarkson, Little Caesar Arena, Feb. 21

Umphrey’s McGee, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 22-23

“My Favorite Murder,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 22

Monster Energy Supercross, Ford Field, Feb. 23

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Feb. 23 (two shows)

You Me at Six, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 27

Jeff Dunham, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 28

Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 28-March 3

The Cadillac Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28

Michael Bublé, Little Caesars Arena, March 1

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Fillmore Detroit, March 1

Harlem Globetrotters, Little Caesars Arena, March 2

Lewis Black, Michigan Theater, March 2

State Champs, Fillmore Detroit, March 2

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, March 2

Ella Mai, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 2

Leeds and Jimmy Gnecco, Small’s Bar, March 2

Switchfoot, Fillmore Detroit, March 3

Disturbed, Little Caesars Arena, March 5

Mariah Carey, Fox Theatre, March 8

Zoso – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 8

Meek Mill, Fox Theatre, March 9

Cypress Hill & the Hollywood Undead, Fillmore Detroit, March 10

Kiss, Little Caesars Arena, March 13

“Tap Dogs,” Fox Theatre, March 14

All Star Legends of Hip-Hop with Juvenile, Scarface, Warren G, Too $hort and more, Masonic Temple, March 16

A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Fillmore Detroit, March 16

The Musical box Premieres – A Genesis Extravaganza, Fillmore Detroit, March 19

“Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party,” Little Caesars Arena, March 21-24

Experience Hendrix Tour with Joe Satriani, Dave Mustaine and more, Fox Theatre, March 23

Justin Timberlake, Little Caesars Arena, March 25

Metric, Fillmore Detroit, March 25

Mumford & Sons, Little Caesars Arena, March 27

Il Divo, Fox Theatre, March 28

“Rogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Fox Theatre, March 29-31

Dream Theater, Fillmore Detroit, April 2

Muse, Little Caesars Arena, April 4

“The PJ Masks Live,” Fox Theatre, April 4

Sebastian Maniscalco, Fox Theatre, April 5 (two shows)

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Fillmore Detroit, April 9

Celtic Woman, Fox Theatre, April 10

Why Don’t We, Fox Theatre, April 11

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Fox Theatre, April 12

Citizen Cope, Fillmore Detroit, April 13

Musical Tribute to Prince featuring Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, the World’s greatest Prince Tribute Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 13

“The Sound of Music,” Fox Theatre, April 13-14

Brit Floyd “40 Years of the Wall,” Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, April 13

Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 18

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour,” Fox Theatre, April 18-21

Alec Benjamin, Shelter, April 20

Neko Case, Majestic Theatre, April 22

Rival Sons with the Sheepdogs, Fillmore Detroit, April 23

Pink with Julia Michaels, Little Caesars Arena, April 26-27

Trevor Noah, Fox Theatre, April 26

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! King For a Day,” Fox Theatre, April 27

Derek Hough, Fox Theatre, April 30

Jack & Jack, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 1

Midland, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 2

“Waitress,” Fisher Theatre, May 7-19

Lany, Fillmore Detroit, May 8

Festival of Laughs with Sommore, George Wallace, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford and Mark Curry, Fox Theatre, May 11

1975 with Pale Waves, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, May 11

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Fox Theatre, May 20

Walk Off the Earth, Fillmore Detroit, May 22

Luke Combs with Cody Johnson and Ray Fulcher, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 30

Tom Segura, Fox Theatre, June 1

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature, Little Caesars Arena, June 18

Hugh Jackman, Little Caesars Arena, June 24

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 5

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Little Caesars Arena, July 20

Train and Goo Goo Dolls, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23

Queen + Adam Lambert, Little Caesars Arena, July 27

Jon Bellion, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 30

Shawn Mendes, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 5

Hootie & the Blowfish, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 16

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

