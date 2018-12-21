Chris Carsten as Jean Shepherd and Colton Maurer as Ralphie in "A Christmas Story, The Musical" at the Fox Theatre. (Photo: Gary Emord Netzley)

1. “A Christmas Story, the Musical” at Fox Theatre: This classic 1983 holiday movie — which is set around the 1940s — comes to life on stage thanks to the teams behind award-winning works such as the stage musical "Dear Evan Hansen" and the film "La La Land." 11 a.m., 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday; $36 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

2. "Home for the Holidays" with Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Orchestra Hall at the Max: The DSO performs traditional holiday favorites guided by conductor Lawrence Loh. Special guests include soloist Meredith Lustig, the Lake Orion High School Chorale and Chamber Choir, Bloomfield Hills High School Chorale and the Jills, plus Santa Claus. 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday. $28-$120. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

3. Santarchy in Detroit: This Christmas-themed pub crawl starts at the Gaelic League in Corktown and travels around town to many bars. Costumes are mandatory, so dress up like Santa, Mrs. Claus, a boozy reindeer, tipsy elf or other holiday characters. There are buses picking up from select suburban locations to deliver revelers to the Gaelic League. Visit the website for details. 7 p.m. Saturday. $20 cash for bus pass or $10 per venue. 2068 Michigan, Detroit. detroitsantarchy.net.

Melody Baetens





