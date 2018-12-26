Bullfrog Bar & Grill in Redford will close at the end of the month. (Photo: Courtesy of Bullfrog Bar & Grill)

Longstanding Redford bar, restaurant and music venue Bullfrog Bar & Grill will close its doors at the end of the year.

Over the past quarter century the bar has been known as a rock venue and more recently, a spot for local hip-hop artists to perform live.

"We were most known for featuring the top local and up-and-coming bands and artists," said owner Jim Forner. "We have catered to the top music of the day. When rock was on the charts, we featured more rock. When hip-hop became top of the charts, we featured more hip-hop."

He said offering variety of music is what made the club unique.

"We cater to everyone," he said.

Several well-known musicians have rolled through the Bullfrog over the past 25 years and Forner has kept track.

"Actors, sports figures, famous rock bands like KISS, Tesla ... famous hip-hop artists like Proof and Snoop Dogg," he said.

Forner and his wife, Lisa Forner, have sold the business so they can retire, but say they retain the rights to the Bullfrog name and are open to franchising out the concept to others.

Forner said the buyer of the building wants to stay anonymous.

The final nights of service at Bullfrog Bar & Grill, 15414 Telegraph in Redford, will start at 9 p.m. every night through Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Call (313) 533-4477.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/26/bullfrog-bar-grill-close/2391322002/