Buy Photo Greta Van Fleet bassist Sam Kiszka and lead singer Josh Kiszka will play three shows at the Fox Theatre. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

our picks

GRETA VAN FLEET

at Fox Theatre

It’s been a whirlwind year for this Michigan rock band. Besides a commercially successful debut album, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army,” the boys also racked up four Grammy Award nominations. The mostly-sibling band with a classic rock sound ends 2018 with three sold-out hometown concerts. 8 p.m. Thurs., Sat. and Sun. Some resale tickets and platinum packages available. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

BILLY STRINGS

at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts

Expert picker Billy Strings comes to town for three shows, including a New Year’s Eve bash in Pontiac. The Lansing native was named one of the “Top Ten New Country Artists to Know in 2017” by Rolling Stone magazine. 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 8 p.m. Mon. $29.50 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

The late Whitney Houston’s music will be celebrated by the DSO. (Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty Images)

THE MUSIC OF WHITNEY HOUSTON

at Orchestra Hall at the Max

Vocalist Rashidra Scott joins the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in performing pop classic from Houston’s career. A dance party with open bar and breakfast buffet follows the concert. Champagne packages available. 10 p.m. Mon. $150-$3000. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Rapper Nelly performs Thursday night at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel. (Photo: Michael Loccisano / / Getty Images)

big shows

THURSDAY

97.9 WJLB presents “Big Show 2018” with Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and more at Little Caesars Arena, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $22 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Nelly at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $37-$55. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY

Larry McCray with Wayne Baker Brooks at Token Lounge, blues, 7 p.m. Fri. $20-$25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Cedric the Entertainer at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $72-$85. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Lotus with El Ten Eleven at Majestic Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 in advance, $27 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Trans-Siberian Orchestra “The Ghost of Christmas Eve” at Little Caesars Arena, holiday/classical/rock, 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. $48.25 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Black Christmas 2018 with Suicide Machines, Gangster Fun, Mustard Plug, the Lillingtons and more at Majestic Theatre, punk/rock/ska, 6 p.m. Sat. $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Every Avenue at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $23 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Winger at Token Lounge, rock/metal, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

MONDAY

Wyandotte Rockin’ NYE with Sponge with Wally Palmer of the Romantics in Downtown Wyandotte, rock, 6 p.m. Mon. Free, VIP packages available. Downtown Wyandotte. RockinNYE.com.

WEDNESDAY

Noname with Elton at Majestic Theatre, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

live music

THURSDAY

Muruga’s 76th Birthday Party Concert with Muruga Cosmic Boogie and more at Token Lounge, rock/blues, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

FRIDAY

Bear vs. Shark with Mover Shaker and Bong Mountain at El Club, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20-$22. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Chapstik, Golden Torso and Trout at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Tino G’s Dumpster Machine at Otus Supply, blues/rock, 8:30 p.m. Fri. $10-$15. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

SATURDAY

Carjack, Voyag3r and Tart at Old Miami, rock/electronic, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 3930 Cass, Detroit. (313) 831-3830.

Lurch with Eastside Elvis, the Highballs, Mega Weedge, Stiff Competition, the Androids, Artificial Agent and the Muggs at Cadieux Cafe, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 4300 Cadieux, Detroit. (313) 882-8560.

SUNDAY

Rob Crozier Jazz Ensemble at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8:30 p.m. Sun. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

MONDAY

Legends Live with tributes to Dean Martin, Motown, Karen Carpenter and Tom Jones, plus buffet dinner and more at Bentley Banquet & Conference Center, oldies/standards, 6 p.m. Mon. $85. 646 Biddle, Wyandotte. (734) 285-4044.

Planet D Nonet and Jeff Cuny Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Mon. $25 (late entry, no dinner) $100 (includes dinner). 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Krillin with Jemmi Hazeman & the Honey Riders and the Imaginatron at PJ’s Lager House, rock/electronic, 8 p.m. Mon. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $35 in advance. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Rock-In the Blue Year with Big Ray & the Motor City Kings, Jason Bone & the Pocket Aces and Big Al’s Blak Dog at Joy Manor, blues/rock, 9 p.m. Mon. $25, $50 for dinner with show. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 525-0960.

CupcAkKe with DJ Killa Squid, Tiny Jag and more at El Club, hip-hop, 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Mon. $25-$500. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Gatsby New Year’s Eve Gala with the Dave Vessella Quartet at Loving Touch, jazz, 9 p.m. Mon. $25-$40. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Alexander Zonjic and his Band with Jeff Lorber and Peter White at Trenton Village Theater, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Mon. $55. 2447 W. Jefferson, Trenton. zonjic.com.

Detroit Blues Band at Blue Goose Inn, blues, 9:30 p.m. Mon. $10. 28911 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 296-0950.

WEDNESDAY

Foxxy Gwen’s Days at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 p.m. Wed. No cover. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501.

The Ron Pangborn Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Bad Boy Bill at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-3200.

SUNDAY

Golf Clap at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sun. $15. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

MONDAY

Mike “Agent X” Clark and more at Northern Lights Lounge, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Mon. No cover. 660 W. Baltimore, Detroit. (313) 873-1739.

New Year’s Eve Resolution Ball at Fillmore Detroit, 8 p.m. Mon. $120 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Jerk X Jollof: An evening of African and Caribbean culture, cuisine and entertainment at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 8 p.m. Mon. $30-$50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

NYE Bleuout with DJs Eran Herch, Yos, Juice, Robbie Rio and Panic Attack at Bleu Detroit, 9 p.m. Mon. $25. 1540 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 974-7799.

Detroit Rave City with DJ Assault, Ryan Fink, Bobby Conway and more with balloon drop and more at Leland City Club, 9 p.m. Mon. $15 before 10 p.m., $20 after. 400 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 962-2300.

Latin NYE 2018 with DJs and dancing at Loco’s Skylounge, 9 p.m. Mon. $15 and up. 454 E. Lafayette, Detroit. (313) 244-8700.

Dorfex Bros. and more at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Mon. $10. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Disney’s Aladdin” at Detroit Opera House, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 7:30 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Jan. 13). $25 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

Darrin Rose at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 7:30 and 10:30 pm. Mon. $10-$18; $27.50-$35 on Mon. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Jackie Kashian at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $11-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“The Elves and the Schumachers” at Theatre Nova, 7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $22, $10 ages 16 and younger. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450.

MONDAY

Comedian Darrin Rose at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 and and 10:30 p.m. Mon. $27.50 and $35. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“All-Star Showdown” improv comedy show, plus food and prizes at Go Comedy! Improv Theater, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Mon. $35-$50. 261 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 327-0575.

K-Von at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Mon. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

etc.

Buy Photo Carol Ambrogio-Wood and Ted Badgerow perform for visitors of Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)

THIS WEEK

Wayne County Lightfest at Merriman Hollow Park, 7-10 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and Mon. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $5 per vehicle. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo, after dark select dates through Mon. $11-$17 in advance, $17 at the gate. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

THURSDAY

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village, 6:30-10 p.m. Thurs. $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 5-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org.

FRIDAY

WWE Monday Night Raw, Special Friday Edition at Little Caesars Arena, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

MONDAY

Noon Year’s Eve, a party for preschool and elementary-aged children at Detroit Historical Museum, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon. Free. 5401 Woodward, Detroit. detroithistorical.org.

Kiddie toast with sparkling juice plus games, activities, balloon and ball drop and more in heated tent at Beacon Park, 1-6 p.m. Mon. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 962-0101.

Party for a Purpose fundraiser local resident battling cancer with ball drop, silent auction, bowling, football bowling, laser tag and more at Legacy 925, 6 p.m. Mon. $50 adults, $30 kids. 925 N. Lapeer, Oxford. thelegacy925.com.

“The Greatest Showman” at Farmington Civic Theater, 9:30 p.m. Mon. $5. 33332 Grand River, Farmington. theFCT.com.

ONGOING

Ice Skating at Campus Martius, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-midnight Fri., 10 a.m.-midnight Sat. and noon-10 p.m. Sun. (through winter). $10, $8 for 12 and younger or 59 and older, $5 skate rental. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 963-9393.

Holiday Belles house tour at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. (through Jan. 6). $12, $11 seniors, $8 ages 6-12. 1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 884-4222 or holidaybelles.fordhouse.org.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/26/entertainment-calendar-things-week-metro-detroit-concerts-holiday-new-years-eve/38800423/