Entertainment Calendar: Things to do this week in town
our picks
GRETA VAN FLEET
at Fox Theatre
It’s been a whirlwind year for this Michigan rock band. Besides a commercially successful debut album, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army,” the boys also racked up four Grammy Award nominations. The mostly-sibling band with a classic rock sound ends 2018 with three sold-out hometown concerts. 8 p.m. Thurs., Sat. and Sun. Some resale tickets and platinum packages available. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
BILLY STRINGS
at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts
Expert picker Billy Strings comes to town for three shows, including a New Year’s Eve bash in Pontiac. The Lansing native was named one of the “Top Ten New Country Artists to Know in 2017” by Rolling Stone magazine. 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 8 p.m. Mon. $29.50 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.
THE MUSIC OF WHITNEY HOUSTON
at Orchestra Hall at the Max
Vocalist Rashidra Scott joins the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in performing pop classic from Houston’s career. A dance party with open bar and breakfast buffet follows the concert. Champagne packages available. 10 p.m. Mon. $150-$3000. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.
big shows
THURSDAY
97.9 WJLB presents “Big Show 2018” with Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and more at Little Caesars Arena, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $22 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Nelly at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $37-$55. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.
FRIDAY
Larry McCray with Wayne Baker Brooks at Token Lounge, blues, 7 p.m. Fri. $20-$25. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.
Cedric the Entertainer at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $72-$85. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.
Lotus with El Ten Eleven at Majestic Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 in advance, $27 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
SATURDAY
Trans-Siberian Orchestra “The Ghost of Christmas Eve” at Little Caesars Arena, holiday/classical/rock, 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. $48.25 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Black Christmas 2018 with Suicide Machines, Gangster Fun, Mustard Plug, the Lillingtons and more at Majestic Theatre, punk/rock/ska, 6 p.m. Sat. $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
Every Avenue at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $23 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Winger at Token Lounge, rock/metal, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.
MONDAY
Wyandotte Rockin’ NYE with Sponge with Wally Palmer of the Romantics in Downtown Wyandotte, rock, 6 p.m. Mon. Free, VIP packages available. Downtown Wyandotte. RockinNYE.com.
WEDNESDAY
Noname with Elton at Majestic Theatre, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
live music
THURSDAY
Muruga’s 76th Birthday Party Concert with Muruga Cosmic Boogie and more at Token Lounge, rock/blues, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.
FRIDAY
Bear vs. Shark with Mover Shaker and Bong Mountain at El Club, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20-$22. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.
Chapstik, Golden Torso and Trout at Small’s Bar, rock/metal, 8 p.m. Fri. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.
Tino G’s Dumpster Machine at Otus Supply, blues/rock, 8:30 p.m. Fri. $10-$15. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.
SATURDAY
Carjack, Voyag3r and Tart at Old Miami, rock/electronic, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 3930 Cass, Detroit. (313) 831-3830.
Lurch with Eastside Elvis, the Highballs, Mega Weedge, Stiff Competition, the Androids, Artificial Agent and the Muggs at Cadieux Cafe, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $5. 4300 Cadieux, Detroit. (313) 882-8560.
SUNDAY
Rob Crozier Jazz Ensemble at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8:30 p.m. Sun. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.
MONDAY
Legends Live with tributes to Dean Martin, Motown, Karen Carpenter and Tom Jones, plus buffet dinner and more at Bentley Banquet & Conference Center, oldies/standards, 6 p.m. Mon. $85. 646 Biddle, Wyandotte. (734) 285-4044.
Planet D Nonet and Jeff Cuny Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Mon. $25 (late entry, no dinner) $100 (includes dinner). 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.
Krillin with Jemmi Hazeman & the Honey Riders and the Imaginatron at PJ’s Lager House, rock/electronic, 8 p.m. Mon. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.
Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Mon. $35 in advance. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.
Rock-In the Blue Year with Big Ray & the Motor City Kings, Jason Bone & the Pocket Aces and Big Al’s Blak Dog at Joy Manor, blues/rock, 9 p.m. Mon. $25, $50 for dinner with show. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 525-0960.
CupcAkKe with DJ Killa Squid, Tiny Jag and more at El Club, hip-hop, 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Mon. $25-$500. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.
Gatsby New Year’s Eve Gala with the Dave Vessella Quartet at Loving Touch, jazz, 9 p.m. Mon. $25-$40. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.
Alexander Zonjic and his Band with Jeff Lorber and Peter White at Trenton Village Theater, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Mon. $55. 2447 W. Jefferson, Trenton. zonjic.com.
Detroit Blues Band at Blue Goose Inn, blues, 9:30 p.m. Mon. $10. 28911 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 296-0950.
WEDNESDAY
Foxxy Gwen’s Days at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 p.m. Wed. No cover. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501.
The Ron Pangborn Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.
clubs/djs
FRIDAY
Bad Boy Bill at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-3200.
SUNDAY
Golf Clap at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sun. $15. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.
MONDAY
Mike “Agent X” Clark and more at Northern Lights Lounge, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Mon. No cover. 660 W. Baltimore, Detroit. (313) 873-1739.
New Year’s Eve Resolution Ball at Fillmore Detroit, 8 p.m. Mon. $120 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
Jerk X Jollof: An evening of African and Caribbean culture, cuisine and entertainment at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 8 p.m. Mon. $30-$50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
NYE Bleuout with DJs Eran Herch, Yos, Juice, Robbie Rio and Panic Attack at Bleu Detroit, 9 p.m. Mon. $25. 1540 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 974-7799.
Detroit Rave City with DJ Assault, Ryan Fink, Bobby Conway and more with balloon drop and more at Leland City Club, 9 p.m. Mon. $15 before 10 p.m., $20 after. 400 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 962-2300.
Latin NYE 2018 with DJs and dancing at Loco’s Skylounge, 9 p.m. Mon. $15 and up. 454 E. Lafayette, Detroit. (313) 244-8700.
Dorfex Bros. and more at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Mon. $10. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
stage/comedy
THIS WEEKEND
“Disney’s Aladdin” at Detroit Opera House, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 7:30 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Jan. 13). $25 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.
Darrin Rose at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. and 7:30 and 10:30 pm. Mon. $10-$18; $27.50-$35 on Mon. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.
Jackie Kashian at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $11-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.
“The Elves and the Schumachers” at Theatre Nova, 7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $22, $10 ages 16 and younger. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450.
MONDAY
Comedian Darrin Rose at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 and and 10:30 p.m. Mon. $27.50 and $35. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.
“All-Star Showdown” improv comedy show, plus food and prizes at Go Comedy! Improv Theater, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Mon. $35-$50. 261 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 327-0575.
K-Von at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Mon. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.
etc.
THIS WEEK
Wayne County Lightfest at Merriman Hollow Park, 7-10 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and Mon. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $5 per vehicle. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.
Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo, after dark select dates through Mon. $11-$17 in advance, $17 at the gate. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.
THURSDAY
Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village, 6:30-10 p.m. Thurs. $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 5-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org.
FRIDAY
WWE Monday Night Raw, Special Friday Edition at Little Caesars Arena, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
MONDAY
Noon Year’s Eve, a party for preschool and elementary-aged children at Detroit Historical Museum, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon. Free. 5401 Woodward, Detroit. detroithistorical.org.
Kiddie toast with sparkling juice plus games, activities, balloon and ball drop and more in heated tent at Beacon Park, 1-6 p.m. Mon. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 962-0101.
Party for a Purpose fundraiser local resident battling cancer with ball drop, silent auction, bowling, football bowling, laser tag and more at Legacy 925, 6 p.m. Mon. $50 adults, $30 kids. 925 N. Lapeer, Oxford. thelegacy925.com.
“The Greatest Showman” at Farmington Civic Theater, 9:30 p.m. Mon. $5. 33332 Grand River, Farmington. theFCT.com.
ONGOING
Ice Skating at Campus Martius, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-midnight Fri., 10 a.m.-midnight Sat. and noon-10 p.m. Sun. (through winter). $10, $8 for 12 and younger or 59 and older, $5 skate rental. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 963-9393.
Holiday Belles house tour at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. (through Jan. 6). $12, $11 seniors, $8 ages 6-12. 1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 884-4222 or holidaybelles.fordhouse.org.
Compiled by Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.