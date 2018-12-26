National Spaghetti Day at Carrabba’s features specials on spaghetti pomodoro, penne Alfredo and linguine Positano for $10. (Photo: Carrabba’s)

Dining calendar

Street Beet Vegan Taco Hell at PJ’s Lager House: This popular, plant-based pop-up returns to Corktown with your favorites from Taco Bell made vegan. Look for a “crunchywrap supreme” made with walnut “ground beef” and cashew nacho “cheese.” Chefs Nina Paletta and Meghan Shaw will have gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free options available. 6-10 p.m. Thurs. A la carte menu items are $4-$9. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668 or facebook.com/streetbeetdetroit.

Chef Jeremy Grandon’s J-Bird Smoked Meats at Revolver: Established area chef Grandon will prepare a barbecue feast with St. Louis-style pork ribs, smoked brisket, maple-soy-glazed turkey breast and more, served family-style. 6 and 9 p.m. Jan. 4-6. $50 per person. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

National Spaghetti Day at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Specials on spaghetti pomodoro, penne Alfredo and linguine Positano for $10. 14805 Dix Toledo, Southgate. (734) 284-5339. carrabbas.com for more locations.

Chicken Butchery Workshop with the Meatstress at Frame: Learn how to break down and truss up a chicken with “Meatstress” Larissa Popa, who will explain the primal cuts of the bird and teach some knife skills. Ticket price includes class, a light chicken lunch and a whole chicken to take home. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12. $75. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week: More than 50 businesses will participate in this annual restaurant promotion, which features $15 lunches and $28 multi-course menus. Jan. 13-18. Ann Arbor. annarborrestaurantweek.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Tequila at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make tequila drinks to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. $30 and up. 11000 W. McNichols, #120, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

An evening with chef Rod Perencin at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: This Brazil-born chef will talk about his cooking philosophy and serve a four-course meal. Tickets include a complimentary cocktail per person. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $47, $115 per couple, $445 table of eight. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

Melody Baetens

