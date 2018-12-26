LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are the local pop culture stories that had the biggest impact this year:

Detroiters, celebrities fete Aretha Franklin at her funeral
Stevie Wonder sing "As" to close out the memorial service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple on Friday, August 31, 2018.
Stevie Wonder sing "As" to close out the memorial service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple on Friday, August 31, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Rev. Al Sharpton (from left), Rev. Jesse Jackson, and President Bill Clinton speak to one another at the Aretha Franklin's funeral service at Greater Grace Temple on Friday, August 31, 2018.
Rev. Al Sharpton (from left), Rev. Jesse Jackson, and President Bill Clinton speak to one another at the Aretha Franklin's funeral service at Greater Grace Temple on Friday, August 31, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during a memorial service for Aretha Franklin.
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during a memorial service for Aretha Franklin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Ariana Grande performs in tribute to Aretha Franklin at her memorial service.
Ariana Grande performs in tribute to Aretha Franklin at her memorial service. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas speaks during a memorial service for Aretha Franklin.
Former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas speaks during a memorial service for Aretha Franklin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Judge Greg Mathis tells a powerful story during Aretha Franklin's memorial service.
Judge Greg Mathis tells a powerful story during Aretha Franklin's memorial service. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Stevie Wonder arrives at a rear door of Greater Grace Temple in Detroit before performing at Aretha Franklin's funeral service Friday.
Stevie Wonder arrives at a rear door of Greater Grace Temple in Detroit before performing at Aretha Franklin's funeral service Friday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the memorial service.
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the memorial service. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Chaka Khan performs in tribute to Aretha Franklin at her memorial service in Detroit.
Chaka Khan performs in tribute to Aretha Franklin at her memorial service in Detroit. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Smokey Robinson shares his memories of Aretha Franklin during her memorial service.
Smokey Robinson shares his memories of Aretha Franklin during her memorial service. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Actress Cicely Tyson reads a poem during the memorial service.
Actress Cicely Tyson reads a poem during the memorial service. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple Paul Sancya, AP
Faith Hill sings during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin.
Faith Hill sings during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin. Paul Sancya, AP
Actor and producer Tyler Perry speaks to the crowd at the memorial service.
Actor and producer Tyler Perry speaks to the crowd at the memorial service. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Motown star Martha Reeves is among the luminaries attending the memorial service.
Motown star Martha Reeves is among the luminaries attending the memorial service. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The Clark Sister perform at Aretha Franklin's memorial service.
The Clark Sister perform at Aretha Franklin's memorial service. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
From left, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton attend the funeral service for Aretha Franklin.
From left, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton attend the funeral service for Aretha Franklin. Paul Sancya, AP
The singer Kem arrives at the funeral.
The singer Kem arrives at the funeral. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Aretha Franklin's god son and god daughter Keith Stacks, left, and Leah Jeffries talk to the media.
Aretha Franklin's god son and god daughter Keith Stacks, left, and Leah Jeffries talk to the media. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Duke Fakir, right, original singer for The Four Tops, greets Velvelettes singers Cal Streets and Bertha McNeal outside Greater Grace Temple before the funeral for Aretha Franklin, Friday.
Duke Fakir, right, original singer for The Four Tops, greets Velvelettes singers Cal Streets and Bertha McNeal outside Greater Grace Temple before the funeral for Aretha Franklin, Friday. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Aretha bass player Ralphe Armstrong, left, and Aretha producer / drummer Michael Narada Waldon speak to the media before entering the church.
Aretha bass player Ralphe Armstrong, left, and Aretha producer / drummer Michael Narada Waldon speak to the media before entering the church. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former U.S. Congressman John Conyers gets a fist bump at the Aretha Franklin memorial at Greater Grace Temple.
Former U.S. Congressman John Conyers gets a fist bump at the Aretha Franklin memorial at Greater Grace Temple. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces that Cheyne Park will be renamed Aretha Franklin Park during the memorial service.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces that Cheyne Park will be renamed Aretha Franklin Park during the memorial service. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Michigan Gov. Rick Synder is greeted by Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon at the Aretha Franklin memorial at Greater Grace Temple on Friday, August 31, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Michigan Gov. Rick Synder is greeted by Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon at the Aretha Franklin memorial at Greater Grace Temple on Friday, August 31, 2018. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A woman holds flowers in tribute to Aretha Franklin outside Greater Grace Temple.
A woman holds flowers in tribute to Aretha Franklin outside Greater Grace Temple. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Rev. Jesse Jackson delivers his remarks during Aretha Franklin's memorial service.
Rev. Jesse Jackson delivers his remarks during Aretha Franklin's memorial service. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Singer and comedian Jennifer Lewis praises her friend Aretha Franklin.
Singer and comedian Jennifer Lewis praises her friend Aretha Franklin. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Boxing great Thomas Hearns arrives at the memorial service for Aretha Franklin.
Boxing great Thomas Hearns arrives at the memorial service for Aretha Franklin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Former basketball player and Detroit Pistons great Isiah Thomas arrives at Greater Grace Temple for Aretha Franklin's funeral.
Former basketball player and Detroit Pistons great Isiah Thomas arrives at Greater Grace Temple for Aretha Franklin's funeral. Tony Dejak, AP
Former Trump White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman arrives for the memorial service for Aretha Franklin.
Former Trump White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman arrives for the memorial service for Aretha Franklin. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Judge Greg Mathis arrive for the funeral.
Judge Greg Mathis arrive for the funeral. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is surrounded by media as he makes his entrance into Greater Grace Temple
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is surrounded by media as he makes his entrance into Greater Grace Temple Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer arrives for Aretha Franklin's memorial service at Greater Grace Temple.
Former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer arrives for Aretha Franklin's memorial service at Greater Grace Temple. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Pink Cadillacs line up along Seven Mile for a procession to the church.
Pink Cadillacs line up along Seven Mile for a procession to the church. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Pink Cadillac drivers wave during the procession.
Pink Cadillac drivers wave during the procession. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A pink Cadillac passenger takes a selfie.
A pink Cadillac passenger takes a selfie. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The parade of pink Cadillacs arrive as people wait in line for a coveted spot inside Greater Grace.
The parade of pink Cadillacs arrive as people wait in line for a coveted spot inside Greater Grace. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The remains of Aretha Franklin get a police escort to her funeral service at Greater Grace Temple.
The remains of Aretha Franklin get a police escort to her funeral service at Greater Grace Temple. Scott Olson, Getty Images
The casket containing the remains of soul music icon Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple for the singer's funeral.
The casket containing the remains of soul music icon Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple for the singer's funeral. Bill Pugliano, Getty Images
American recording artist Ron Isley arrives at Greater Grace Temple for Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit.
American recording artist Ron Isley arrives at Greater Grace Temple for Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit. Tony Dejak, AP
Nation of Islam religious leader Louis Farrakhan arrives at Greater Grace Temple for legendary singer Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit.
Nation of Islam religious leader Louis Farrakhan arrives at Greater Grace Temple for legendary singer Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit. Tony Dejak, AP
Roger Chambers holds up an issue of "The Final Call," featuring a photograph of Aretha Franklin outside Greater Grace Temple Friday morning.
Roger Chambers holds up an issue of "The Final Call," featuring a photograph of Aretha Franklin outside Greater Grace Temple Friday morning. Tony Dejak, AP
Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m. Friday, hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public to be allowed in to the singer's funeral.
Fans of soul music icon Aretha Franklin line up outside Greater Grace Temple at 2:30 a.m. Friday, hoping to be one of the thousand members of the general public to be allowed in to the singer's funeral. Bill Pugliano, Getty Images
Gospel singer Dottie Peoples talks to reporters.
Gospel singer Dottie Peoples talks to reporters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Family friend Donna Richardson Joyner wears a hat with the words RESPECT on the brim.
Family friend Donna Richardson Joyner wears a hat with the words RESPECT on the brim. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones arrives.
Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones arrives. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert quickly walks past the media.
Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert quickly walks past the media. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Singer/songwriter Johnny Gill talks to reporters.
Singer/songwriter Johnny Gill talks to reporters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Jennifer Holliday, the Original Dream Girl, talks to the media.
Jennifer Holliday, the Original Dream Girl, talks to the media. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
President Bill Clinton poses with Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson during Aretha Franklin's memorial service at Greater Grace Temple.
President Bill Clinton poses with Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson during Aretha Franklin's memorial service at Greater Grace Temple. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Congresswomen Brenda Lawrence, left, and Joyce Beatty, right, of Ohio, arrive.
Congresswomen Brenda Lawrence, left, and Joyce Beatty, right, of Ohio, arrive. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Congresswoman Maxine Waters talks to reporters.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters talks to reporters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Actor John Schneider, of 'Dukes of Hazard' fame, takes a selfie.
Actor John Schneider, of 'Dukes of Hazard' fame, takes a selfie. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Singer Gladys Knight talks to reporters.
Singer Gladys Knight talks to reporters. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Rev. Wendell Anthony arrives.
Rev. Wendell Anthony arrives. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Singer Chaka Khan arrives.
Singer Chaka Khan arrives. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Family members and loved ones arrive, including, Franklin's ex-husband, actor Glynn Thurman, right.
Family members and loved ones arrive, including, Franklin's ex-husband, actor Glynn Thurman, right. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Smokey Robinson, left, and Bishop Charles Ellis III pose for the media.
Smokey Robinson, left, and Bishop Charles Ellis III pose for the media. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Family members and loved ones arrive.
Family members and loved ones arrive. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Family members and loved ones arrive.
Family members and loved ones arrive. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, left, prepares to enter the funeral.
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, left, prepares to enter the funeral. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, dies at 76

    The city of Detroit came to a standstill on Aug. 16 with the news that legendary singer Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died at her Detroit home of pancreatic cancer. Over a two-week period, the city and the world celebrated her life, her celebrated 60-year musical career, and her legacy of quiet generosity for causes far away and close to home for more than 30 years.

    For complete coverage, go to detroitnews.com/series/arethafranklin

    The public viewing and funeral for Michigan Opera Theatre founder David ...
    A black cloak lies over the rail of the box of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera during the public viewing and funeral at the Detroit Opera House in Detroit, Michigan on September 21, 2018.
    A black cloak lies over the rail of the box of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera during the public viewing and funeral at the Detroit Opera House in Detroit, Michigan on September 21, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Family, friends and fans make their way into the Michigan Opera Theatre for a public viewing before the funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera.
    Family, friends and fans make their way into the Michigan Opera Theatre for a public viewing before the funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera at the Detroit Opera House.
    Funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera at the Detroit Opera House. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    A black cloak lies over the rail of the box of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera during the public viewing.
    A black cloak lies over the rail of the box of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera during the public viewing. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Stage hands carry the casket of David DiChiera into the Detroit Opera House for a public viewing and funeral later this morning.
    Stage hands carry the casket of David DiChiera into the Detroit Opera House for a public viewing and funeral later this morning. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Stage hands carry the casket of David DiChiera into the Detroit Opera House for a public viewing and funeral later this morning.
    Stage hands carry the casket of David DiChiera into the Detroit Opera House for a public viewing and funeral later this morning. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Family, friends and fans make their way into the Michigan Opera Theatre for a public viewing before the funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera.
    Family, friends and fans make their way into the Michigan Opera Theatre for a public viewing before the funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Christine Goerke sings Must the Winter Come So Soon accompanied by Jean Schneider on the piano.
    Christine Goerke sings Must the Winter Come So Soon accompanied by Jean Schneider on the piano. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Mark Rucker sings Deep River accompanied by Sadie Rucker on the piano.
    Mark Rucker sings Deep River accompanied by Sadie Rucker on the piano. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera at the Detroit Opera House.
    Funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera at the Detroit Opera House. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    David DiChiera's daughters Cristina and Lisa DiChiera speak of their father during the service.
    David DiChiera's daughters Cristina and Lisa DiChiera speak of their father during the service. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looks on as his wife Lori Maher takes to the microphone, speaking of her relationship with David DiChiera and how he introduced opera to her.
    Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looks on as his wife Lori Maher takes to the microphone, speaking of her relationship with David DiChiera and how he introduced opera to her. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    An "Easter egg' of the Michigan Opera House, a painting on the third floor over the grand lobby is a painting of DiChiera that was put in during the renovation unknown to him.
    An "Easter egg' of the Michigan Opera House, a painting on the third floor over the grand lobby is a painting of DiChiera that was put in during the renovation unknown to him. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Caitlin Lynch sings Vissi d'Arte accompanied by Jean Schneider on piano.
    Caitlin Lynch sings Vissi d'Arte accompanied by Jean Schneider on piano. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Caitlin Lynch sings Vissi d'Arte accompanied by Jean Schneider on piano.
    Caitlin Lynch sings Vissi d'Arte accompanied by Jean Schneider on piano. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    An "Easter egg' of the Michigan Opera House, a painting on the third floor over the grand lobby, a painting of DiChiera that was put in during the renovation unknown to him.
    An "Easter egg' of the Michigan Opera House, a painting on the third floor over the grand lobby, a painting of DiChiera that was put in during the renovation unknown to him. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Family, friends and fans make their way into the Michigan Opera Theatre for a public viewing before the funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera at the Detroit Opera House in Detroit, Michigan on September 21, 2018.
    Family, friends and fans make their way into the Michigan Opera Theatre for a public viewing before the funeral of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera at the Detroit Opera House in Detroit, Michigan on September 21, 2018. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Death of Michigan Opera Theatre founder David DiChiera

      A little more than a month after Aretha Franklin died, Detroit suffered the death of another entertainment giant: David DiChiera, 83. The impresario, described by many as a cultural powerhouse who brought opera back to the Motor City, helped jump-start downtown Detroit’s revival and pioneered the practice of casting African-Americans in key operatic roles. He died Sept. 18 of pancreatic cancer in his Detroit home. 

      Leonard Slatkin has heart-bypass operation; makes planned transition into “laureate” position in the fall

      Leonard Slatkin underwent a heart-bypass operation in May, forcing him to bow out of his last three concerts as DSO music director. Slatkin also moved back to St. Louis, preparatory to his transition to music director laureate — long-planned, and unrelated to his heart surgery — with the start of the 2018-2019 season. He’s vowed to stay at the DSO through at least the 2020-2021 season.

      Departure of directors leave uncertainty in Motor City museums

      Devon Akmon’s April departure as director after just five years leaves the Arab American National Museum at an uncertain hinge point. Then a few months later, Juanita Moore, director of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, retired after 12 years in June. Her departure was unexpected, robbing the museum of the director who’d given it the greatest stability in its turbulent history. The Michigan Science Center found itself in a similar predicament with the departure of CEO Tonya Matthews after 4 ½ years at the helm. All three positions remain unfilled.

      CLOSE

      Since her husband Jorge Garcia was deported on Jan. 15, Cindy Garcia has become a nation voice for immigration reform By Robin Buckson, The Detroit News

      Garcia family becomes international symbol for immigration reform

      Cindy Garcia became a national voice for those “living in the shadows” after her husband Jorge was deported in January. Her family’s story is incredibly timely given the ongoing national debate over immigration.

      NABJ celebrates 42nd annual convention in Detroit

      It was the organization’s first convention to visit Detroit since 1992, and it was an overwhelming success, with more than 3,000 members pumping up to $11 million in direct spending in the Motor City. Speakers included entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, legendary filmmaker Spike Lee, Chance The Rapper, singer Bobby Brown and Olympic tennis gold medalist Zina Garrison. The convention also honored a record number 10 Detroit journalists for outstanding service, including Detroit News Assistant Managing Editor Felecia D. Henderson; the most honored for any host convention city.

      Death of Anthony Bourdain

      Anthony Bourdain's unexpected death was talked about worldwide, but locally he impacted chefs who looked up to him, and fans as well. Bourdain was outspoken about his love for Detroit’s grit, its music and culture.

      Socially- and economically-conscious restaurants

      As part of the 20th annual Allied Media Conference, the pop-up Dream Café meals aimed to highlight Detroit food growers and upcoming chefs who are people of color, mostly women. Socially-conscious chefs from around the world were part of the Dream Café.

      Detroit kids see Black Panther, thanks to crowd funding
      Dorian Evans, #DetroitBlackPantherChallenge organizer
      Dorian Evans, #DetroitBlackPantherChallenge organizer and Detroit public school teacher, raises her fist with a cry of "Wakanda" as she and fellow organizer Randa Davis, right, greet students, including Western senior Devon Anucinski, 17, left, at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema for a special screening of "Black Panther." Wakanda is a fictional African nation in the movie, home to the Black Panther and his people. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
      Students from three Detroit schools, including Idris
      Students from three Detroit schools, including Idris Ali, lower right, 17, of Cody High School, watch "Black Panther" on the big screen at Bel Air Luxury Cinema in Detroit. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
      Actor Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther appears
      Actor Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther appears on the big screen at Bel Air Luxury Cinema in Detroit during a special viewing of the film by Detroit students. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
      ReJoyce Douglas, 16, of Detroit's Western International
      ReJoyce Douglas, 16, of Detroit's Western International High School and her classmates select free bags of popcorn in the lobby of the Bel Air Luxury Cinema as they arrive for the viewing. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
      Dorian Evans says a few words to the approximately
      Dorian Evans says a few words to the approximately 180 students from three Detroit schools before the screening of Black Panther. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
      Just before the start of the film, Jelani Jabari of
      Just before the start of the film, Jelani Jabari of Davison Elementary-Middle School in Detroit shares his views on why "Black Panther" is an important movie for Detroit students to see. The new Marvel Studios film is the first big-budget movie to feature a black superhero and mostly black cast. The film has done extremely well at the box office. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
      Laron West, 15, (center, and his fellow students from
      Laron West, 15, (center, and his fellow students from Davison Elementary-Middle School in Detroit settle into reclining seats in the theater at Bel Air Luxury Cinema in Detroit to watch "Black Panther." John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
      Students from three Detroit schools watch "Black Panther"
      Students from three Detroit schools watch "Black Panther" on the big screen at Bel Air Luxury Cinema in Detroit. Donations to a crowdfunding initiative set up by Western International High School teacher Dorian Evans paid for the students to watch the film and enjoy popcorn and pop as well. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
        Black Panther, a giant at the box office for African-American culture in Detroit, around the globe

        The February release shocked the movie world and became the year’s biggest film, earning $700 million, the third-highest domestic box office gross of all-time. At the same time, it inspired celebrities and community leaders to buy out theaters to host screenings for inner city children. Detroit rapper Big Sean introduced a free screening of the film for Detroit Public Schools students at the Emagine Royal Oak, and national writer and Detroit native Jemele Hill challenged local celebrities to help her send schoolchildren to screenings of the film.

        World renowned designer to leave imprint on Belle Isle

        Piet Oudolf is a world renowned garden designer who made national headlines when he committed to designing a garden on Belle Isle in Detroit. He unveiled his design this fall, which will include walking paths and almost immersive experience the Nancy Brown Carillon. This is huge news in the garden world. Oudolf also designed the Lurie Gardens in Chicago and the High Line in New York.

        Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/26/top-10-detroit-news-entertainment-storylines-2018/2337026002/