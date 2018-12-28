NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs onstage during an exclusive performance at The iHeartRadio Theater in New York at iHeartRadio Theater on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for iHeart Radio) (Photo: Anna Webber)

1. Trans-Siberian Orchestra 'The Ghost of Christmas Eve' at Little Caesars Arena: This multi-sensory experience returns to Detroit as part of a 65-city tour across the country to celebrate this rock opera's 20th anniversary. 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. $48.25 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Bluegrass whiz Billy Strings performs in Pontiac. (Photo: Billy Strings)

2. Billy Strings at Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts: Expert picker Billy Strings comes to town for three shows, including a New Year’s Eve bash in Pontiac. The Lansing native was named one of the “Top Ten New Country Artists to Know in 2017” by Rolling Stone magazine. 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 8 p.m. Mon. $29.50 and up. 12 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 309-6448.

Buy Photo Greta Van Fleet bassist Sam Kiszka and lead singer Josh Kiszka will play three shows at the Fox Theatre. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)

3. Greta Van Fleet at Fox Theatre: It’s been a whirlwind year for this Michigan rock band. Besides a commercially successful debut album, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army,” the boys also racked up four Grammy Award nominations. The mostly sibling band with a classic rock sound ends 2018 with three sold-out hometown concerts. 8 p.m. Sat., Sun. Sold out; some resale tickets and platinum packages available. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

