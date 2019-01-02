The Chive Kitchen restaurant in Farmington serves a 100 percent vegan menu and just celebrated three years of business. (Photo: Chive Kitchen)

Felony Provisions Hotdog o’ Rama at Urbanrest Brewing Company: This local pop-up will serve handmade hot dogs with all the accoutrements, plus a few sides and some vegetarian options. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. Pricing a la carte. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. urbanrest.com.

Chef Jeremy Grandon’s J-Bird Smoked Meats at Revolver: Established area chef Grandon will prepare a barbecue feast with St. Louis-style pork ribs, smoked brisket, maple-soy-glazed turkey breast and more, served family-style. 6 and 9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $50 per person. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

National Spaghetti Day at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Specials on spaghetti pomodoro, penne Alfredo and linguine Positano for $10 on Friday. 14805 Dix Toledo, Southgate. (734) 284-5339. carrabbas.com for more locations.

Winter Guest Chef Series at Gather: Chefs Brandon Zarb and Anna Atanassova take over the kitchen at Gather to serve a Hui-Chinese inspired menu with food from this Mulsim-Chinese population. 6 and 8 p.m. Mon. $50. 1454 Gratiot, Detroit. Eventbrite.com.

Chicken Butchery Workshop with the Meatstress at Frame: Learn how to break down and truss up a chicken with “Meatstress” Larissa Popa, who’ll explain the primal cuts of the bird and teach some knife skills. Ticket price includes class, a light chicken lunch and a whole chicken to take home. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12. $75. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Local raw honey and mead paring at B. Nektar: Bees in the D will bring local honey varieties for sampling and pairing with B. Nektar’s meads and new ciders. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit beehive. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 12. $40. 1511 Jarvis, Ferndale. beesinthed.com.

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week: More than 50 businesses will participate in this annual restaurant promotion, which features $15 lunches and $28 multi-course menus. Jan. 13-18. Ann Arbor. annarborrestaurantweek.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Tequila at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make tequila drinks to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 19. $30 and up. 11000 W. McNichols, #120, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

An evening with chef Rod Perencin at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: This Brazil-born chef will talk about his cooking philosophy and serve a four-course meal. Tickets include a complimentary cocktail per person. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $47, $115 per couple, $445 table of eight. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

Vegan restaurant celebrates three years: Chive Kitchen in downtown Farmington recently reached its three-year mark. The restaurant serves plant-based lunch, dinner and brunch items created by chef Suzy Silvestre. Find Chive at 33043 Grand River. Call (248) 516-7144.

“Sexiest Vegans” calendar is out: For the fifth year, vegan food truck Shimmy Shack has released its “Michigan’s Sexiest Vegans” calendar. It includes not models, but local vegans who are customers of Shimmy Shack. The mint green food truck is readying to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Plymouth this month. Get the calendar, $18, at the restaurant when it opens or online at shimmyshack.com.

Andiamo Fenton opens Feb. 6: The latest location for Metro Detroit Italian restaurant group Andiamo will open Feb. 6 at 102 W. Silver Lake, Suite 1 in Fenton. They’re hiring staff through Jan. 18; interested parties should visit andiamoitalia.com.

Rochester Mills filled 1 million cans: Part of the increase in beer sales was due to the expanded run of Rochester Mills’ holiday stout sampler pack, and the fact that they added Indiana distribution recently.

