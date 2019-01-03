Jeff Horste opens One Night Stan’s Comedy Club. (Photo: Jeff Horste)

GRAND OPENING WITH JEFF HORSTE

at One Night Stan’s Comedy Club

A plumber by day for more than 50 years, Stan Moore has decided to feed his passion for comedy by opening a new club. The grand opening weekend kicks off Thursday for three nights headlined by Ferndale comic Jeff Horste, who has been seen performing all over town and on Comedy Central. The 300-seat venue has two full-service bars. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Sat. 4761 Highland, Waterford. (248) 875-6542 or OneNightStansComedyClub.com.

‘RENT’

at Fisher Theatre

The 20th anniversary touring show of this Jonathan Larson production settles in for several dates this month at the Fisher Theatre. The rock musical, which tells the stories of seven struggling artists, has won Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. 7 p.m. Tues. through Jan. 20. $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000.

big shows

SATURDAY

Dancing with the Stars at Caesars Windsor, dance, 3 and 9 p.m. Sat. $35 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

Ookay, Bonnie X Clyde and Holly at Majestic Theatre, electronic/dance, 7 p.m. Sat. $18 and up. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Twiztid at Buick City Event Center, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sat. $30-$600. 812 Leith, Flint. (810) 487-4550.

SUNDAY

Detroit Underground Hip-Hop Awards at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, hip-hop, 4-8 p.m. Sun. $30. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. undergroundhiphopawards.com.

WEDNESDAY

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band at Huntington Center, classic rock, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $95 and up. 500 Jefferson, Toledo. huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

live music

THURSDAY

Scott Wilson of Saving Abel and Michael Alexander at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

The Jacob Schwandt Group at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. No cover. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Gemini 140th Birthday Celebration at the Ark, folk, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

THIS WEEKEND

Kingdom record release and video premiere party at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, funk/Motown/soul/pop, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10. 350 Madison, Detroit. musichall.org.

FRIDAY

Naomi Louisa O’Connell at Detroit Institute of Arts, opera/classical, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Fri. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

Inkless, Overdrive Orchestra and Spiral Crush at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $7. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Sideline at the Ark, bluegrass, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Heartland Trio at Kerrytown Concert House, folk/jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $15-$25. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

Paul VornHagen Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SATURDAY

Almost Made the Mixtape, AntiGhost, Aim Lower and more at Pike Room, pop/punk, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Strictly Fine, Chuck and Sara Marie Baron at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Class of 98 at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

The Allman Brothers Band Tribute at Otus Supply, classic rock, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $15-$20. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

White Flash, Scarlet Lies and Laura Mendoza at El Club, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $5-$7. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Ralphe Armstrong & the International Detroiters at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

TUESDAY

Ordinarius at the Ark, world music, 8 p.m. Tues. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

WEDNESDAY

Tyler Carter at Shelter, singer/songwriter, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

William Fitzsimmons at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Wed. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Shaggy 2 Dope with Ouija Macc at Blind Pig, hip-hop, 8 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Disney’s Aladdin” at Detroit Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 7:30 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Jan. 13). $25 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

Vic Henley at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Matt Broussard at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Significant Other” at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 8 p.m. Mon. $10-$20. (through Jan. 28). 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

“The MisEducation of Josh Adams” live comedy album recording at Trixie’s Bar, 10 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 10 p.m. Sat. $15. 2656 Carpenter, Hamtramck. facebook.com/imjoshadams.

FRIDAY

Matt Braunger with Christian Royce at Blind Pig, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

SUNDAY

National Theatre, Live in HD: “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” at Michigan Theater, 7 p.m. Sun. $22. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. ums.org.

visual arts/film

FRIDAY

Opening reception for “Textile Geometry: Compositions by Katie McGrath and Kathryn Schmidt” at Northville Art House, 6-9 p.m. Fri., runs through Jan. 26. 215 W. Cady, Northville. (248) 344-0497.

SATURDAY

Emmet and General Mayhem from “The Lego® Movie 2: The Second Part” meet-and-greet at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. $23.50 for admission to the center. 4240 Baldwin, Auburn Hills. (248) 409-6009.

“Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” at Senate Theatre, 8 p.m. Sat. $10 donation to the theater. 6424 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 894-0850.

THIS WEEKEND

10th annual Community Group Art Exhibition at Detroit Institute of Arts, through Sunday. Free for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

TUESDAY

“All of the Tree” art exhibit with works by Stephen Kolpacke and Jennifer Lanzilotti at Village Theatre, 7-9 p.m. Tues. opening reception, runs through Jan. 30. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300.

