Luna, a Royal Oak night club where the young and old went to dance the night away to music of the 1980s and beyond, has closed.

"After 19 years in business and serving all of you amazing people, Luna Nightclub has now officially closed its doors with extremely heavy hearts," said a statement posted to the bar's Facebook page Thursday. "Thank you for your business, your smiles, your dances and your love and support over the years."

The bar, which seemed to have closed without warning, continued to thank patrons for choosing Luna as a place to celebrate "birthdays, bachelorette parties, divorce parties, onesie bar crawls and more."

Calls to management were not immediately returned.

Luna was at 1815 N. Main in Royal Oak.

