The Frankenmuth rock band will make its debut appearance on NBC's late night sketch comedy show Jan. 19

Buy Photo Greta Van Fleet, from left, brothers Sam, Jake and Josh Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner, background, rock out at the Fillmore Detroit in May. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Live from New York, it's... Greta Van Fleet.

The Frankenmuth rock group will appear on "Saturday Night Live" on Jan. 19, NBC announced Monday.

Rachel Brosnahan, the Golden Globe-winning star of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," will host the episode. It will mark the debut appearance for both.

Greta Van Fleet released its debut album, "Anthem of the Peaceful Army," in October. The set debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

The foursome recently wrapped up a three-night stand at Detroit's Fox Theatre, which followed a three-night stand next door at the Fillmore Detroit seven months prior.

The group is up for four awards, including Best New Artist, at next month's Grammy Awards.

