Dining calendar

FoodLab Detroit Open House at the Commons: Learn more about this local organization that aims to use food as a catalyst for addressing social and environmental issues within Detroit. The open house includes a presentation from Dazmonique Carr, founder of Deeply Rooted Produce, which has a community-run mobile grocery store. 9-11 a.m. Fri. Free. 7900 Mack, Detroit. RSVP at Eventbrite.com.

Chicken Butchery Workshop with the Meatstress at Frame: Learn how to break down and truss up a chicken with “Meatstress” Larissa Popa, who’ll explain the primal cuts of the bird and teach some knife skills. Ticket price includes class, a light chicken lunch and a whole chicken to take home. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. $75. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Local raw honey and mead paring at B. Nektar: Bees in the D will bring local honey varieties for sampling and pairing with B. Nektar’s meads and new ciders. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit beehive. 7-10 p.m. Sat. $40. 1511 Jarvis, Ferndale. beesinthed.com.

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week: More than 50 businesses will participate in this annual restaurant promotion, which features $15 lunches and $28 multi-course menus. Sun.-Jan. 18. Ann Arbor. annarborrestaurantweek.com.

Meadery Bus Tour: Motor City Brew Tours host this trip to three local meaderies including B. Nektar and Schramm’s Mead in Ferndale and Hazel Park’s Cellarmen’s. Tickets include transportation, tour guide and samples at each stop. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 19. $55. Departs from parking garage at 514 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. motorcitybrewtours.com.

An evening with chef Rod Perencin at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: This Brazil-born chef will talk about his cooking philosophy and serve a four-course meal. Tickets include a complimentary cocktail per person. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $47, $115 per couple, $445 table of eight. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

Bourbon Dinner at Novi Chophouse: Explore bourbon with this seven-course dinner that starts with bacon deviled eggs and features a main course of bourbon-aged sliced rib eye with root vegetable hash, bone marrow butter and chocolate bordelaise paired with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 22. $60 dinner, $90, $60 for dinner only. 27000 S. Karevich, Novi. (248) 305-5210.

Welcome to 2019 Wine Dinner at the Rattlesnake: Sommelier Maria Papp hosts a wine pairing event featuring cuisine from chef Jeff Lanctot. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25. $75, plus tax and gratuity. 300 River Place, Detroit. app.gopassage.com/events/welcome-to-2019-wine-dinner.

Beer tasting at McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar: Sample more than 20 varieties of stouts and porters at this Corktown restaurant’s monthly beer tasting. There’s also live entertainment and a chef’s tasting menu. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $25-$30. 1460 Michigan, Detroit. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Greater Detroit VegBash at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Restaurants, food trucks and caterers will gather to offer their best vegan and vegetarian cuisine. The party also includes a full bar, vendors, kids’ activities and live music. 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $11 in advance, $13 at the door. Free for ages 12 and younger. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. vegbash.com.

Hungarian Chicken Paprikash Dinner at Carbon Athletic Club: Get a hot chicken paprikash dinner with all the fixings. Open to nonmembers. 5 p.m. Feb. 16. $13 at the door. 111 Gates, Detroit. facebook.com/CarbonAthleticsClub.

Detroit Mixology 101: Hennessy at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make Hennessy cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. $30 and up. 11000 W. McNichols, #120, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Brewery Walking Tour at Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery: Motor City Brew Tours host a walking tour and beer tasting throughout Midtown at Jolly Pumpkin, Traffic Jam & Snug and Motor City Brewing Works. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 2. 42.50. 441 W. Canfield, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Dining and food news

Bar Mitena opens in Lansing: A new Spanish-influenced restaurant and wine bar has opened in Lansing. Bar Mitena is the second project from Bottleneck Hospitality, which is helmed by Justin King. Last year Wine & Spirits Magazine named King one of the best best new sommeliers in the country. He also owns Bridge Street Social in DeWitt. Bar Mitena, which has a 400-bottle wine selection, is at 2100 E. Michigan in Lansing.

Slows To Go sells beer and wine: Slows Bar BQ catering and takeaway outpost Slows To Go now sells beer and wine. Look for a rotating selection of canned beer and wines that includes a lot of local labels. Slows To Go is at 4107 Cass in Detroit. Visit slowsbarbq.com to order or call (313) 309-7560.

More love for Sister Pie: Detroit bakery Sister Pie was named one of the top 21 bakeries in the country by lifestyle website Thrillist. The list also includes Cronut inventor Dominique Ansel’s New York City bakery. Sister Pie, 8066 Kercheval in Detroit, is closed through Sunday for an extended winter break.

Dunkin’ opens ‘next gen’ cafe at DMC: Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) has opened its first Michigan location of its “next generation” store inside the Detroit Medical Center in Detroit. The new shop has a modern design, premium pours, digital kiosks and is more energy efficient than the standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

