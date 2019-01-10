our picks

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ‘CORTEO’

at Little Caesars Arena

This unique production’s concept is a procession or festive parade imagined by a clown, who is picturing his own funeral in a carnival atmosphere. The cast includes more than 50 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from around the world. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sun. $85 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

PLYMOUTH ICE FESTIVAL

in downtown Plymouth

One of the highlights of this annual winter festival is the dueling chainsaw competition at 7 p.m. Sat. Each carver is given 15 minutes and a block of ice to work their magic. The Ice Festival also has a tubing run, petting zoo, live entertainment and other family-friendly fun. 5-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. Downtown Plymouth. plymouthicefestival.com.

LATIN JAZZ ALL STARS

at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe

Some of the top players in the genre will get together and perform as the Latin Jazz All Stars. Hear Jimmy Bosh, Pete, Escovedo, Chembo Corniel, Claudia Acuna, Nestor Torres, Elio Villa Franca, David Champagne, Yunior Terry and Diego Lopez play Afro-Cuban, Salsa, Brazilian music and more. 8 p.m. Sat. $30. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501.

big shows

THURSDAY

Kacey Musgraves at Royal Oak Music Theatre, country, 7 p.m. Thurs. $39.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

FRIDAY

Ensiferum and more at Harpo’s, metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $25. 14238 Harper, Detroit. (313) 824-1700.

Brothers Osborne at Fillmore Detroit, country, 7 p.m. Fri. $39.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

SATURDAY

Japanese Breakfast, Foxing, Charly Bliss and more at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 6 p.m. Sat. $23. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

“Girl With No Job” Claudia Oshry Soffer at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy/internet, 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50-$75. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

John Oates with Adam Ezra at the Ark, soul/R&B, 8 p.m. Fri. $35. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

TUESDAY

Jesse Cook at Royal Oak Music Theatre, flemenco/jazz, 7 p.m. Tues. $35-$45. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

WEDNESDAY

Lettuce at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $27 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

live music

THURSDAY

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky's “Little Russian” Symphony at Shaarey Zedek, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $25, $10 students. 27375 Bell, Southfield. (313) 576-5111.

Three Women & the Truth: Mary Gauthier, Gretchen Peters and Eliza Gilkyson at the Ark, alt-country, 8 p.m. Thurs. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

FRIDAY

Dave Boutette and Kristi Lynn Davis at Farmington Civic Theater, singer/songwriters, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $15. 33332 Grand River, Farmington. (248) 474-1951.

Junglefowl, Rabbit Ears and Cosmic Light Shapes at Ghost Light, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. planetant.com.

Siamese with Panic or Pain and WEB with DJs Pinknoise and Pleasure Kitten at Small’s Bar, pop/electronic, 8 p.m. Fri. $7. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Splitters EP release party with Extra Arms, Young Hunger and Small Stresses at Cellarmen’s, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $7. 24310 John R, Hazel Park. (586) 413-4206.

The Legal Immigrants with Strange Flavors at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

The Class of 98 at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Joe Moss at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15-$20. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

SATURDAY

Brothers from Another Planet and Miss Paula & the Candy Bandits at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Desmond Jones and Chirp at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 554-1991.

Mozart’s “Requiem in D Minor” with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra at Hill Auditorium, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $20-$72. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 994-4801 or a2so.com.

Carpe Diem String Quartet at Kerrytown Concert House, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $10-$35. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 729-2999.

The Alexis Lombre Quartet at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Throwback Music Event with Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations at Paradise Ultra Lounge, Motown/R&B, 8 and 9:15 p.m. Sun. $10. 25080 Southfield, Southfield.

MONDAY

Mendelssohn's “Piano Trio No. 2” with Jing Zhang, David LeDoux and Weiwen Ma at First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, classical, 7 p.m. Mon. $15, $10 students. 701 Church, Plymouth. (313) 576-5111.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

The Feminist Throwdown with DJ Nouveau at Ferndale Elk #1588, 7 p.m. Fri. $5 donation to Girls Rock Detroit. Upstairs at 22856 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 542-2626.

Montell2099 at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Episode 1: Mikey Singh, G. Sidhu and more at Majestic Theatre, 10 p.m. Fri. $20 and up. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Solardo at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $20. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Fenty Formation: Rihanna x Beyonce Dance Party at El Club, 10 p.m. Sat. $5-$40. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Disney’s Aladdin” at Detroit Opera House, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun. $25 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

“Rent” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through Jan. 20). $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000.

Ken Ludwig’s “A Fox on the Fairway” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat. 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through Feb. 3). $30. 378 Meadow Brook, Room 207, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-3300.

“The House on Poe Street” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through March 17). $17-$20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

Louie Anderson at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $35. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Significant Other” at Ringwald Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 8 p.m. Mon. $10-$20. (through Jan. 28). 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

“Wonder of the World” at Open Book Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Feb. 9). $25, 420 seniors and $15. 1621 West Road, Trenton. (734) 288-7753.

FRIDAY

Russian National Ballet “Romeo and Juliet” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m. Fri. $30 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

SUNDAY

Ann Delisi’s Essential Conversation with Jax Anderson at Willis Show Bar, 7 p.m. Sun. $50, includes appetizers from COOP Farm to Table. 7 p.m. Sun. $50. 4156 Third, Detroit. wdet.org/events.

visual arts/film

SATURDAY

“Paths of Glory” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

“The Mark of Zorro” with live organ accompaniment at Senate Theater, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 6424 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 894-0850.

SUNDAY

“Origins,” two shows in one with works by three Chinese artists and 29 local artists at Janice Charach Gallery, 1-3 p.m. Sun. opening reception, runs through Feb. 21. 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. (248) 432-5579.

MONDAY

Public art exhibition featuring 63 local artists at Farmington Hills City Hall, 7:15 p.m. Mon. opening reception. 31555 W. 11 Mile, Farmington. (248) 473-1800.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Ultimate Fishing Show at Suburban Collection Showplace, 1-9 p.m. Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $12, $5 ages 6-14, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (800) 328-6550.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

