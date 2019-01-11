Five-year-old Ryen Mahoney (cq on Ryen), of Plymouth hangs out on a throne carved from ice at the Plymouth Ice Festival, in downtown Plymouth, January 10, 2016. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, David Guralnick / The Detroit Ne)

1. Plymouth Ice Festival in downtown Plymouth: One of the highlights of this annual winter festival is the dueling chainsaw competition at 7 p.m. Sat. Each carver is given 15 minutes and a block of ice to work their magic. The Ice Festival also has a tubing run, petting zoo, live entertainment and other family-friendly fun. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. Downtown Plymouth. plymouthicefestival.com.

2. Cirque du Soleil "Corteo" at Little Caesars Arena: This unique production’s concept is a procession or festive parade imagined by a clown, who is picturing his own funeral in a carnival atmosphere. The cast includes more than 50 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from around the world. 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sun. $85 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

3. "Rent" at Fisher Theatre: The 20th anniversary touring show of this Jonathan Larson production settles in for several dates this month at the Fisher Theatre. The rock musical, which tells the stories of seven struggling artists, has won Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Jan. 20). $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000.

Melody Baetens

