Charlie Hunnam is scheduled to appear at the 30th annual Motor City Comic Con this spring. (Photo: Courtesy of Motor City Comic Con)

British actor Charlie Hunnam will be one of the media guests at this year’s Motor City Comic Con.

The “Sons of Anarchy” star is in the first wave of celebrity announcements for the spring event, which is May 17-19 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Hunnam will host a panel Q&A and fans who shell out the big bucks can get an autograph or professional photo with the star ($100 each).

Hunnam is scheduled to appear May 18-19 only. Tickets to see the film and television star in person are on sale now at motorcitycomiccon.com, along with tickets to meet other media stars and general admission tickets to the show ($20-$220).

Jonathan Frakes of “Star Trek,” seven-foot-tall Joonas Suotamo who plays Chewbacca in recent “Star Wars” films, actress Lori Petty, anime voice actor Monica Rial, comedian Pauly Shore and actor Theo Rossi are also scheduled to appear at this year’s convention, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

More celebrity and artist guests are expected to be announced in the upcoming months. According to the event’s website, tickets to guest appearances are not refundable, even if the appearance is canceled.

