Dining and food news

Ferndale’s Treat Dreams to evolve: Treat Dreams ice cream shop in Ferndale has teamed up with gourmet cookie company D’Vine Cookies to launch Treat Dreams Dessert Emporium in their Ferndale space. Renovations of the Ferndale store, 22965 Woodward, are underway and the shop is slated to reopen this spring. The new space will have modern decor, indoor and outdoor seating, a private party space and a gift shop. They’ll serve ice cream, cookies, sundaes, hot chocolate and a 5-pound ice cream sandwich.

Detroit Wing Co. opens in Taylor: The Eastpointe-based chicken wing restaurant has opened its fifth location since the company’s 2015 debut. The new Detroit Wing Co. restaurant is at 21312 Eurkea in Taylor. Call (734) 318-2329. Besides all-natural wings and homemade sides, the chain is known for its 17 handcrafted sauces.

Soup deals at Papa Joe’s: To celebrate National Soup Month, Papa Joe’s Gourmet Markets are offering $1 off any of their homemade soups. At all locations, soups are made from scratch daily.

Bruegger’s Bagels to give out free bagels: To celebrate its 36th anniversary, early birds who arrive at Bruegguer’s Bagels before 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 will get three free bagels of their choice with any purchase. Guests must be a member of the Bruegger’s Bagels Inner Circle club, or claim the offer at Brueggers.com.

Mackinaw City peanut brittle available year-round: Order old-fashioned peanut brittle from Michigan’s Mackinac Island Fudge Company year round at mackinacfudgeco.com. Get some in time to celebrate National Peanut Brittle Day on Jan. 26. The crunchy, salty and sweet treat is $5.99 per box for peanut and $6.99 for cashew.

Dining calendar

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week: More than 50 businesses will participate in this annual restaurant promotion, which features $15 lunches and $28 multi-course menus, through Friday. Ann Arbor. annarborrestaurantweek.com.

After the Afterglow at Detroit Foundation Hotel: A Charity Preview after party with specialty cocktails, small bites, a DJ and dancing. 11 p.m.-2 a.m. No tickets required. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5500.

Meadery Bus Tour: Motor City Brew Tours host this trip to three local meaderies including B. Nektar and Schramm’s Mead in Ferndale and Hazel Park’s Cellarmen’s. Tickets include transportation, tour guide and samples at each stop. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sat. $55. Departs from parking garage at 514 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Martin Luther King Day deal at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: On Monday, dine-in guests can enjoy a buy-one-get-one deal on a special lunch menu. Customers can also take advantage of a free order of lasagne or spaghetti to-go when they purchase of one of three signature dishes as part of their dine-in meal. The latter deal runs Monday through Jan. 31. Visit carrabbas.com for locations.

An evening with chef Rod Perencin at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: This Brazil-born chef will talk about his cooking philosophy and serve a four-course meal. Tickets include a complimentary cocktail per person. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tues. $47, $115 per couple, $445 table of eight. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

Bourbon Dinner at Novi Chophouse: Explore bourbon with this seven-course dinner that starts with bacon deviled eggs and features a main course of bourbon-aged sliced rib eye with root vegetable hash, bone marrow butter and chocolate bordelaise paired with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon. 6-9 p.m. Tues. $60 dinner, $90, $60 for dinner only. 27000 S. Karevich, Novi. (248) 305-5210.

Welcome to 2019 Wine Dinner at the Rattlesnake: Sommelier Maria Papp hosts a wine pairing event featuring cuisine from chef Jeff Lanctot. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25. $75, plus tax and gratuity. 300 River Place, Detroit. app.gopassage.com/events/ welcome-to-2019-wine-dinner.

Variety Detroit’s Chili, Wings and Soup(er) Bowl at Townsend Hotel: A friendly competition to see which local chefs have the best chili, wings and soup with celebrity judges, including former Detroit News food writer Kate Lawson. Proceeds benefit Variety Children’s Charity of Detroit. 6:30-11 p.m. Jan. 25. $100-$150. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. bit.ly/VarietySouperBowlTickets or (248) 258-5511.

Beer tasting at McShane’s Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar: Sample more than 20 varieties of stouts and porters at this Corktown restaurant’s monthly beer tasting. There’s also live entertainment and a chef’s tasting menu. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $25-$30. 1460 Michigan, Detroit. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Gerard Bertrand Wine Dinner at Lady of the House: This Corktown hot spot will host the Gerard Bertrand Winery for their first wine dinner. The five-course meal will be accompanied by wines that are exclusive to the restaurant in this area. 6 p.m. Feb. 7. $150 plus tax and gratuity. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Greater Detroit VegBash at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Restaurants, food trucks and caterers will gather to offer their best vegan and vegetarian cuisine. The party also includes a full bar, vendors, kids’ activities and live music. 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $11 in advance, $13 at the door. Free for ages 12 and younger. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. vegbash.com.

Hungarian Chicken Paprikash Dinner at Carbon Athletic Club: Get a hot chicken paprikash dinner with all the fixings. Open to nonmembers. 5 p.m. Feb. 16. $13 at the door. 111 Gates, Detroit. facebook.com/CarbonAthleticsClub.

Detroit Mixology 101: Hennessy at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make Hennessy cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. $30 and up. 11000 W. McNichols, #120, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Romance in Tuscany Dinner at Cafe Cortina: A contemporary, multi-course Italian dinner paired with Buoncristiani Family wines. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $145. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Brewery Walking Tour at Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery: Motor City Brew Tours host a walking tour and beer tasting throughout Midtown at Jolly Pumpkin, Traffic Jam & Snug and Motor City Brewing Works. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 2. 42.50. 441 W. Canfield, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Melody Baetens

