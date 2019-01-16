Detroit — This year's NAIAS Charity Preview, slated to be the last held in wintertime, "is trending for more than 10,000 tickets," auto show spokeswoman Amanda Niswonger said Wednesday late afternoon.

At $400 a head, that means Friday evening's black-tie bash, affectionately known as "car prom," would bring in somewhat less for eight kids' charities than last year's $5.1 million when nearly 13,000 attended — though, at two days before the big event, it's only an estimate.

Sales have likely not been helped by the city of Detroit's boil-water crisis, which dampened excitement Monday, the first day of the auto show's industry week. Nor, perhaps, did a United Auto Workers announcement of protests planned for Friday evening, aimed at General Motors plant closings.

Overview of the Cadillac, Volkswagen and Infiniti display on Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

This wouldn't be the first time protesters have braved the cold on Charity Preview night — according to news reports, Delphi Corp. and GM workers planned to picket the 2006 bash.

As usual, within Cobo Center, guests will be treated to glistening cars, glamorous models and famously mediocre champagne. At the end of the evening, partiers can rock out with Michigan's own cover band, Your Generation in Concert, which will perform on the Atrium stage starting at 9 p.m.

(313) 222-6021

mhodges@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/16/naias-charity-preview-detroit-auto-show-general-motors-united-auto-workers-uaw/2595405002/