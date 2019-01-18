LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

1. Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends at Campus Martius: Saturday kicks off four weekends of outdoor family-friendly programming as part of a revamped Winter Blast. The festival is free to attend, and includes ice carving, food trucks, marshmallow-roasting, live entertainment and children's programming with jugglers, clowns and science demos. Ice skating is free this weekend, too. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon. (Also Jan. 25-27, Feb. 8-10 and 15-17). Free admission. 800 Woodward, Detroit. winterblast.com. 

2. Michigan Central Train Station Winter Festival at Roosevelt Park: As an extension of Ford’s presence at the North American International Auto Show, the car company will host a 10-day winter party in front of their new digs, the Michigan Central Station in Corktown. The party includes an exhibit of train station artifacts, plus a 3D light show, vendors, DJs and musicians and family-friendly activities. 5:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 27. Free. 2001 15th Street, Detroit. mcsfest.com.

3. Michigan Winter Dog Classic at Suburban Collection Showplace: Meet your favorite breeds and watch them compete in a variety of events including obedience, agility and more. 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $10, $8 military, seniors and kids, $35 family, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (248) 361-3061 or themichiganwinterdogclassic.com. 

