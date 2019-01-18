Buy Photo Jess Parrish, ice craver, works on one of the many massive ice sculptures located in the Ice Garden during the Meridian Winter Blast held at Campus Martius on Friday January 26, 2018. (Photo: Max Ortiz/The Detroit News)

1. Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends at Campus Martius: Saturday kicks off four weekends of outdoor family-friendly programming as part of a revamped Winter Blast. The festival is free to attend, and includes ice carving, food trucks, marshmallow-roasting, live entertainment and children's programming with jugglers, clowns and science demos. Ice skating is free this weekend, too. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon. (Also Jan. 25-27, Feb. 8-10 and 15-17). Free admission. 800 Woodward, Detroit. winterblast.com.

2. Michigan Central Train Station Winter Festival at Roosevelt Park: As an extension of Ford’s presence at the North American International Auto Show, the car company will host a 10-day winter party in front of their new digs, the Michigan Central Station in Corktown. The party includes an exhibit of train station artifacts, plus a 3D light show, vendors, DJs and musicians and family-friendly activities. 5:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 27. Free. 2001 15th Street, Detroit. mcsfest.com.

3. Michigan Winter Dog Classic at Suburban Collection Showplace: Meet your favorite breeds and watch them compete in a variety of events including obedience, agility and more. 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $10, $8 military, seniors and kids, $35 family, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (248) 361-3061 or themichiganwinterdogclassic.com.

