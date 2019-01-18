Buy Photo (From left) Noel Delahaye, of Ferndale, Val Jones, of White Lake. and Chelsea Jaros, of Royal Oak have check out the sunroof of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at last year's Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview at Cobo Center on Friday, January 19, 2018. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

It's below freezing and there's snow in the forecast. What better way to celebrate the last-ever January NAIAS Charity Preview, before the auto show makes the big move move to July in 2020?

Anyhow, with temps forecast to be 28 at 6 p.m. when the big party kicks off tonight, things are almost balmy compared to many years.

"Isn’t that wonderful?" said NAIAS Chairman Bill Golling. "But," he added, "we’re Michiganders. We’re a tough people. We know how to move around in snow and cold. Anyhow," he added, "everything down here in Cobo is nice and warm and beautiful."

Of course, the black-tie bash with the famously mediocre champagne is all about raising big money for eight kids' charities around Metro Detroit. And this year, if Golling's estimates are right, the preview should generate more than $4 million.

The final figure will be announced just before 6 p.m.

That would be somewhat lower than last year's impressive $5.2 million, but it may be that Detroit's boil-water emergency early in the week discouraged some revelers. But Golling isn't not so sure.

"There's an ebb and flow to everything," he said. "Even so, we’re still going to have a great check for the charities."

Since 1976, the black-tie event has contributed more than $117 million to help kids across the metro area.

Nonprofits that benefit are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, the Children's Center, Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, Detroit PAL, Judson Center, and the March of Dimes Detroit.

For his part, Golling, who owns Golling Auto Group with five dealerships across the metro area, is a grizzled Charity Preview veteran.

"If my wife, Lynne, is right," he said, "and she usually is, this is our 40th."

But he looks forward to it every year. "It’s kind of like car prom," he said, using the event's affectionate nickname.

"It's nice to be able to walk the floor, look at the 750 cars, and just have a delightful time. And of course, it’s very nostalgic -- the end of an era for the January Previews.

This year, Golling says, they expect to crest 10,000 guests, each paying $400 a head. Is he worried a summertime event might draw smaller crowds?

"It's still being formulated, but in the summer you could do all sorts of things," he said. "You could have the black-tie indoors, and an informal event outside. With Hart Plaza, the music could be outdoors, too. Maybe rather than having 10,000, we could get 20,000 to come."

He added that a July event will be an opportunity to showcase the city in a whole new way, "with all the new restaurants, and the ability to walk around downtown."

There's one other great advantage he points out: "It’ll be nice not to have to worry about coat check."

