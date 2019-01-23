The California-bases skater shoe brand is hosting a pop-up store dubbed "House of Vans" Jan. 24-27 at the Jefferson School in Midtown/ (Photo: Vans)

Skateboarding, art, music and shopping will mix together this week when the House of Vans makes its first visit to Detroit.

The California-based skate shoe company is incorporating Detroit-based artists, vendors and musicians into four days worth of free programming at a space transformed into an indoor skate park.

The party is open to all ages, and takes place Thursday through Sunday at the former Jefferson school site at 950 Selden in Midtown Detroit.

All events are free, but organizers are asking that those interested in attending to RSVP at vans.com/house-of-vans.html. Some events, like the girls' skateboard workshop and the screen printing workshops with local artist Jason Abraham Smith, are already full.

Large purses or backpacks are prohibited at the event and no outside beverages or food is allowed. There will be bars onsite serving alcohol to those 21 and older with ID.

Here's a schedule of events; subject to change. Some events are full and not listed.

Thurs.-Sun.

Open skate. A parent or guardian must be present and sign a waiver for those under 18. 5-11 p.m. Thurs.; 4-11 p.m. Fri.; 2-11 p.m. Sat.; 3-5 p.m. Sun.

Street market with designers, artists and brands from the local community including SMPLFD, Ghostly International, Third Man Records, Grey Area and more, 5-11 p.m. Thurs.; 4-11 p.m. Fri.; noon-11 p.m. Sat.; noon-7 p.m. Sun.

Juxtopoz Zinemaking Workshop, 6-8 p.m. Thurs.; 5-7 p.m. Fri.; 6-8 p.m. Sat.;

Thursday

Auditorium concert with Thundercat, Protomartyr and Amber Mark, 7 p.m.

Friday

Sessions featuring open skate and tricks by QUASI, Quartersnacks, and Alltimers, 7 p.m.

Auditorium event with live art and music from Shaina Kasztelan, Sheefy McFly, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Waffle Brunch, noon-2 p.m.

DIY record player build, 1:30 p.m.

Auditorium event with Danny Brown, Joyce Manor and Kelsey Lu, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Waffle Brunch, noon-2 p.m.

DIY record player build, 12:30 p.m.

Pyramid Scheme Competition skateboard weekend finale, 5 p.m.

Detroit rapper Danny Brown is scheduled to perform at House of Vans on Friday. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to the Detroit News)

