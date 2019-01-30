Dining calendar

Birmingham Restaurant Week: Several restaurants in Birmingham will offer three-course lunches for $18 and three-course dinners for $36 for this 14th annual dining promotion. It runs through Friday and Feb. 4-8. BirminghamRestaurantWeek.org.

Gerard Bertrand Wine Dinner at Lady of the House: This Corktown hot spot will host the Gerard Bertrand Winery for their first wine dinner. The five-course meal will be accompanied by wines that are exclusive to the restaurant in this area. 6 p.m. Feb. 7. $150 plus tax and gratuity. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Greater Detroit VegBash at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Restaurants, food trucks and caterers will gather to offer their best vegan and vegetarian cuisine. The party also includes a full bar, vendors, kids’ activities and live music. 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $11 in advance, $13 at the door. Free for ages 12 and younger. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. vegbash.com.

Dearborn Restaurant Week: More than 30 participating restaurants will join this dining promotion that highlights the best of Dearborn. Enjoy fixed-price, three-course meals for $10, $20 or $30 for lunch or dinner, and for one or two people. Feb. 11-17. DearbornRestaurantWeek.com.

Pheromones: The Chemistry of Attraction at Castalia and Sfumato: This cocktail lounge inside a fragrance shop is hosting a Valentine’s Day paring event. Enjoy sensual cocktails each paired with a vial of scent. 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 14. $45 per person. 3980 Second, Detroit. (313) 305-1442.

Hungarian Chicken Paprikash Dinner at Carbon Athletic Club: Get a hot chicken paprikash dinner with all the fixings. Open to nonmembers. 5 p.m. Feb. 16. $13 at the door. 111 Gates, Detroit. facebook.com/CarbonAthleticsClub.

Detroit Mixology 101: Hennessy at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make Hennessy cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. $30 and up. 11000 W. McNichols, #120, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Romance in Tuscany Dinner at Cafe Cortina: A contemporary, multi-course Italian dinner paired with Buoncristiani Family wines. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $145. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Brewery Walking Tour at Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery: Motor City Brew Tours hosts a walking tour and beer tasting throughout Midtown at Jolly Pumpkin, Traffic Jam & Snug and Motor City Brewing Works. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 2. 42.50. 441 W. Canfield, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/30/birmingham-dearborn-host-restaurant-week-events/38980057/