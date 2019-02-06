A painting of Hygrade Deli in Detroit by Jon Lange. (Photo: Jon Lange)

Our picks

WANDA SYKES at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

Comedian and writer Sykes is known for her many film and television appearances, as well as several voice over roles in TV shows like “Doc McStuffins” and the upcoming film “UglyDolls.” Sykes comes through town for two shows this weekend at Music Hall. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $34.50 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

ADAM SANDLER at Fox Theatre

The Sand Man’s “100% Fresher” tour come through town this week to continue the jokes and songs from his popular Netflix special. It’s being promoted as also having new material and “a special surprise guest.” 8 p.m. Fri. $75 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

CHINESE NEW YEAR at Orchestra Hall at the Max

Ring in the Year of the Pig and honor centuries-old musical traditions with the China National Peking Opera Company and the Hubei Chime Bells National Chinese Orchestra, which combine vocal artistry, costumes and acrobatics. 7:30 p.m. Tues. $20. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Big shows

THURSDAY

Poppy at Saint Andrew’s Hall, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Thurs. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Hill Auditorium, folk/bluegrass, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $30-$60. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538 or ums.org.

Sheila E. at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B/funk/rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $38-$50. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Greensky Bluegrass at Fillmore Detroit, bluegrass, 7 p.m. Fri.--Sat. $20 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

FRIDAY

John Cusack, screening of “Grosse Pointe Blank” and Q&A at Stranahan Theatre, film, 7:30 p.m. Fri. $52.75 and up. 4645 Heatherdowns, Toledo. (419) 381-8851.

SATURDAY

Dorothy at Saint Andrew’s Hall, singer/songwriter, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” at Hill Auditorium, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $30-$175. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538 or ums.org.

MONDAY

Too Many Zooz at Blind Pig, rock/hip-hop, 8 p.m. Mon. $17 in advance, $20 day of. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

TUESDAY

Bas at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Tues. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Cher with Nile Rodgers & Chic at Little Caesars Arena, pop, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $47.95 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

WEDNESDAY

Sharon Van Etten at Majestic Theatre, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Sarah Brightman with Vincent Niclo and Narcis Iustin Ianau at Fox Theatre, pop/opera, 8 p.m. Wed. $50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Tesla at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $50.50-$62.50. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Live music

THIS WEEKEND

Rob Crozier at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 6 and 9 p.m. Sat. $15 for weekend sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra “A John Williams Celebration” with conductor Leonard Slatkin at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

FRIDAY

Detroit Symphony Orchestra “American Panorama” with conductor Leonard Slatkin at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Val ’Dez at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Music for the Masses: Depeche Mode Tribute at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Jan Krist and Jim Bizer with Mark Reitenga at Farmington Civic Theater, folk/pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 33332 Grand River, Farmington. Search for tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Kathy Kosins at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Banda el Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga at El Kiosko, Latin, 10 p.m. Fri. $40 and up. 7271 Dix, Detroit. (313) 291-8112 or ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Michigan Music Festival with Reject the Silence, Car Crash Jake, King Entropy and more at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 3 p.m. Sat. $15 in advance, $20 day of. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Mark Whalen and the Buttermilk Boys, Who Boy and more at Loving Touch, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Dying for a Living, Reject the Silence, Harlow and Wreckage at Token Lounge, rock/metal, 7 p.m. Sat. $7. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Kevin Bujo Jones & Tenth World at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

Sybarite5 at Christ Church Cranbrook, classical/rock, 2:30 p.m. Sun. $35. 470 Church, Bloomfield Hills. cranbrookmusicguild.org.

Grosse Pointe Symphony winter concert at Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 seniors, free fro K-12. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe. gpsymphony.org.

Amanda Fish at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $10-$150. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

TUESDAY

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Musicians perform an American Festival chamber music program at Steinway Gallery of Detroit, classical, 7 p.m. Tues. $15, $10 students. 2700 E. Maple, Commerce Charter Township. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

WEDNESDAY

RKCB & Shoffy at Magic Bag, electronic/R&B, 8 p.m. Wed. $15. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Clubs/DJs

FRIDAY

Justin Jay at Grasshopper, 9 p.m. Fri. $20. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Shegeto at the Cube at the Max, 10 p.m. Fri. $15-$49. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Claude VonStroke at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Fri.-.Sat. $30. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Friends! The Musical Parody” at City Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. $30. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Don Friesen at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Nathan Timmel at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“The House on Poe Street” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through March 17). $17-$20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

“As Bees in Honey Drown” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Feb. 23). $18, $16 seniors and students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955 or farmingtonplayers.org.

“Wonder of the World” at Open Book Theatre Company, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $25, 420 seniors and $15. 1621 West Road, Trenton. (734) 288-7753.

SATURDAY

“Legally Blonde – The Musical” at Fox Theatre, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. $34 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

OPENING WEDNESDAY

“The Spitfire Grill” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Wed. (through March 10). $30 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Room 207, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-3300.

visual arts/film

THURSDAY

“The Beast with Five Fingers” at the Cube at the Max, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free with reservation at dso.org. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

SATURDAY

Presentation honoring art of Detroit painter Aaron Ibn Pori Pitts at John Sinclair Café at the Psychedelic Healing Shack, 4-10 p.m. Sat. 18700 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 366-2247.

Found Footage Festival at Blind Pig, 8-10:30 p.m. Sat. $14. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

WEDNESDAY

Works by Detroit artists at the William Davidson Atrium at the Max, 6 p.m. Wed. opening reception. Free, reservation required at dso.org. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

“Two Trains Runnin’” with performance by Reverend Rovert Jones at the Cube at the Max, 7 p.m. Wed. Free, reservation required at dso.org. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

ONGOING

“Holes in the Wall: A Visual Celebration of Iconic Diners and Restaurants in Metro Detroit” at Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and during public performances at the theater, through Feb. 27. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300 or cantonvillagetheater.org.

Etc.

THIS WEEK

Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend with winter slide, polar plunge, ice sculptures, food trucks and more at Campus Martius, 4-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. winterblast.com.

FRIDAY

Night of Knockouts XV live professional boxing event at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $25-$180. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

SATURDAY

“Show Us Your Music Hall Memories,” an exhibit of memorabilia related to the historic venue at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 2-6 p.m. Sat. Free. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Duel in the D hockey with Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans at Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m. Sat. $2 and up. 2645 Woodward,, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

SUNDAY

Handmade Detroit’s Valentine’s Day Market at Majestic Theatre, noon Sun. $1 craft market admission, $10 for make-and-take tutorials. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/06/entertainment-calendar-things-week-detroit-concerts-theater-arts/39020031/