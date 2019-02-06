Dining calendar

Birmingham Restaurant Week: Several restaurants in Birmingham will offer three-course lunches for $18 and three-course dinners for $36 for this 14th annual dining promotion. It runs through Friday. BirminghamRestaurantWeek.org.

Wines for the Heart and Soul at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Learn about and sample six wines with which to impress your Valentine. 7-8:30 p.m. Thurs. $47. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. warmemorial.org or (313) 881-7511.

Greater Detroit VegBash at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Restaurants, food trucks and caterers will gather to offer their best vegan and vegetarian cuisine. The party also includes a full bar, vendors, kids’ activities and live music. 6-9:30 p.m. Thurs. $11 in advance, $13 at the door. Free for ages 12 and younger. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. vegbash.com.

United We Brunch 2019 at Majestic Theatre, Magic Stick and Garden Bowl: Tickets include unlimited samples of brunch-style food from Metro Detroit restaurants of all stripes, plus some drink tickets. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sat. $40, $60 VIP. 4120-4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or majesticdetroit.com.

Dearborn Restaurant Week: More than 30 restaurants will join this dining promotion that highlights the best of Dearborn. Enjoy fixed-price, three-course meals for $10, $20 or $30 for lunch or dinner, and for one or two people. Mon.-Feb. 17. DearbornRestaurantWeek.com.

Grand Re-Opening Events at Shield’s Restaurant & Pizzeria: This longstanding family restaurant is ready to officially re-open after a $1 million renovation. On Tuesday, dine-in customers can take advantage of a free small pizza with one topping 5-8 p.m. On Feb. 13 Mitch Albom will broadcast his radio show live and guests can get a two-topping pizza, salad and breadsticks for $19.46. The deal on Feb. 14 is for couples: small, one-topping pizza, salad, bread sticks and bottle of house wine for $24.99 from 5-8 p.m. 1476 W. Maple, Troy. (248) 637-3131.

Hungarian Chicken Paprikash Dinner at Carbon Athletic Club: Get a hot chicken paprikash dinner with all the fixings. Open to nonmembers. 5 p.m. Feb. 16. $13 at the door. 111 Gates, Detroit. facebook.com/CarbonAthleticsClub.

Detroit Mixology 101: Hennessy at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make Hennessy cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16. $30 and up. 11000 W. McNichols, #120, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Romance in Tuscany Dinner at Cafe Cortina: A contemporary, multi-course Italian dinner paired with Buoncristiani Family wines. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $145. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

An evening with executive chef Darnell Devine at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: A Detroit native and Culinary Institute of America graduate, chef Devine will serve a four-course meal featuring seared foie gras, beef consommé, sole mMeuniere and apple tarte tatin for dessert. Tickets include a cocktail before dinner. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19. $65, $115 per couple, $445 table for eight. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. warmemorial.org or (313) 881-7511.

Detroit Restaurant Week: More than two dozen restaurants from downtown to Southwest will offer three-course meals for $39 or $29 per person, Feb. 22-March 3. Visit detroitrestaurantweek.com for restaurants and menus.

Brewery Walking Tour at Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery: Motor City Brew Tours hosts a walking tour and beer tasting throughout Midtown at Jolly Pumpkin, Traffic Jam & Snug and Motor City Brewing Works. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 2. 42.50. 441 W. Canfield, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Maple Sugaring at Heritage Park: Learn the basics of how to make maple syrup from your own maple tree. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. March 3 and 17. $7 per person. 24915 Farmington, Farmington. Call (248) 477-1135 for more information.

Empty Bowls Detroit at Eastern Market: A fundraiser for Cass Community Social Services, this annual event features local celebrities dishing out warm, savory soups from the area’s top restaurants including Grey Ghost, Selden Standard, SheWolf and more. Besides unlimited soup, tickets include a handpainted bowl to take home and live entertainment. 5-10 p.m. March 8. $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Shed 5, Russell at Alfred, Detroit. EmptyBowlsDetroit.com.

International Women’s Day at Public House: This Ferndale hot spot will celebrate the empowering holiday with a menu inspired by late, iconic chef Julia Child. Public House chef Jasmine Hughes will serve chicken liver mousse, Toulouse cassoulet, quiche Lorraine and reine de saba. On this day, 10 percent of sales will benefit HAVEN Oakland County. March 8. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. publichouseferndale.com.

Dining and food news

Shimmy Shack almost open: The brick-and-mortar location for the popular vegan food truck Shimmy Shack will officially open on Feb. 26. The 100 percent vegan and gluten-free restaurant is at 1440 Sheldon in Plymouth.

New entrees at Empire: Chef Aaron Lowen has created some new dishes at Detroit’s Empire Kitchen & Cocktails. Look for artichoke pizza, Brussels sprouts citrus salad, honey-garlic boneless half chicken with herbed brown rice, plus seared scallops with fingerling potatoes. Empire is at 3150 Woodward in Detroit.

BurgerFi celebrates National Potato Lovers’ Day: National burger chain BurgerFi, which has a location in Northville, will celebrate National Potato Lovers’ Day by offering a free order of regular, hand-cut fries with any purchase. Customers must download the app and sign up as a rewards member to get the offer.

Melody Baetens

