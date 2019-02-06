Tickets for Florence and the Machine go on sale Friday. (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom)

ON SALE FRIDAY

Chelsea Handler, Fillmore Detroit, April 27, $57.50-$102.50

Slushii, Fillmore Detroit, May 16, $25-$45

Florence + the Machine, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 24, $39.50 and up

Hozier, Fillmore Detroit, May 28, $39.50-$69.50

Sinbad, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, May 30, $50-$65

Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike as RBRM, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 30, $29.50 and up

Bill Maher, Fox Theatre, June 22, $39.50 and up

Sublime with Rome and SOJA, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 6, $33 and up

Riff Fest with Shinedown, Seether, Sevendust, Badflower, Wilson and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13, $30 and up

ON SALE FEB. 15

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Night Ranger, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 22, $25 and up

ON SALE FEB. 22

Dave Matthews Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 9, $45 and up

ON SALE NOW

Toni Braxton, Fox Theatre, Feb. 14

Bryce Vine, Shelter, Feb. 14

Eric Church, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 15-16

Mike Epps with Guy Torry and Karlous Miller, Fox Theatre, Feb. 15

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 15

Needtobreathe, Michigan Theater, Feb. 15

Candlebox, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 16

Token, Shelter, Feb. 16

“Pinkalicious the Musical,” City Theatre, Feb. 16

Like A Storm, Shelter, Feb. 18

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Majestic Theatre, Feb. 19

The Wall Live Extravaganza, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 20

UnoTheActivist, Shelter, Feb. 20

Wiz Khalifa, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 20

Kelly Clarkson, Little Caesar Arena, Feb. 21

Umphrey’s McGee, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 22-23

“My Favorite Murder,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 22

Monster Energy Supercross, Ford Field, Feb. 23

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Feb. 23 (two shows)

You Me at Six, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 27

Jeff Dunham, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 28

Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 28-March 3

The Cadillac Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28

Michael Bublé, Little Caesars Arena, March 1

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Fillmore Detroit, March 1

Harlem Globetrotters, Little Caesars Arena, March 2

Lewis Black, Michigan Theater, March 2

State Champs, Fillmore Detroit, March 2

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, March 2

Ella Mai, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 2

Leeds and Jimmy Gnecco, Small’s Bar, March 2

Switchfoot, Fillmore Detroit, March 3

Disturbed, Little Caesars Arena, March 5

Nas with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Hall at the Max, March 5

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros., Fillmore Detroit, March 5

Frisky Whiskey with whiskey, burlesque, craft beer, art, music and more, Saint Andrew’s hall, March 7

Mariah Carey, Fox Theatre, March 8

Flogging Molly, Fillmore Detroit, March 8

Zoso — A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 8

Meek Mill, Fox Theatre, March 9

WWE Live Road to WrestleMania, Little Caesars Arena, March 9

Moneybagg Yo, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 9

Cypress Hill & the Hollywood Undead, Fillmore Detroit, March 10

“Hamilton,” Fisher Theatre, March 12-April 21

Bones, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 12

Kiss, Little Caesars Arena, March 13

“Tap Dogs,” Fox Theatre, March 14

All Star Legends of Hip-Hop with Juvenile, Scarface, Warren G, Too $hort and more, Masonic Temple, March 16

A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Fillmore Detroit, March 16

Children of Bodom, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 18

The Musical box Premieres — A Genesis Extravaganza, Fillmore Detroit, March 19

“Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party,” Little Caesars Arena, March 21-24

Sticky Fingers, Shelter, March 21

Concert updates

A new performance date for Alabama’s concert at the Fox Theatre is set for Sept. 13. All tickets for the originally-scheduled Jan. 10 will be honored. Those who need refunds can obtain them at the point of purchase through Feb. 15. There are still tickets on sale via 313Presents.com and at the Little Caesars Arena box office.

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com, 313Presents.com or aeglive.com.

