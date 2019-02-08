Buy Photo Dirty Show entry, 'Record Lover IV' by artist John Meyer of Japan. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

1. The Dirty Show at Russell Industrial Center: World-renowned Detroit artist Glenn L. Barr is the special guest at the 20th anniversary of this erotic art show that also features burlesque dancers, a full bar and other fun. The party and performances are Saturday night, with exhibition-only viewing hours available on Sunday. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat. and 1-5 p.m. Sun. (also Feb. 14-16). $40 and up for Sat. 1600 Clay, Detroit. dirtydetroit.com.

2. Wanda Sykes at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts: Comedian and writer Sykes is known for her many film and television appearances, as well as several voice over roles in TV shows like “Doc McStuffins” and the upcoming film “UglyDolls.” 8 p.m. Sat. $34.50 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

3. Handmade Detroit’s Valentine’s Day Market at Majestic Theatre: Find something hand crafted and one-of-a-kind for your special someone at this pop-up market. Besides shopping, the kid-friendly event will have mini-classes, live sketching, a DJ and more. Noon-5 p.m. Sun. $1 craft market admission, $10 for make-and-take tutorials. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Melody Baetens

