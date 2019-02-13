Buy Photo Detroiter Grace Albers braves frigid winds for a picture of the Detroit skyline created in ice at Winter Blast, which ends this weekend. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)

Winter Blast Weekends at Campus Martius

The final of four Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends is this week, with food truck, family-friendly activities, local bands, ice sculptures, a zip line and more in and around Campus Martius. 4-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. winterblast.com.

Buy Photo Leonard Slatkin will conduct DSO selections of “Porgy & Bess.” (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit Symphony Orchestra ‘Porgy & Bess’ at Orchestra Hall at the Max

As part of a series highlighting American music, the DSO will perform the music of Gershwin, including music from “Porgy & Bess.” Leonard Slatkin will conduct the ensemble, which includes pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, soprano Laquita Mitchell, bass-baritone Derrick Parker and the Wayne State Centennial Choir. The Sunday performance will be webcast love at dso.org/live. 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Toni Braxton with SWV at Fox Theatre, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $39.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

The Whispers with Howard Hewett at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $40-$52. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

Mushroomhead and more at Harpo’s, metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $25. 14238 Harper, Detroit. harposlive.com.

Mike Epps with Karlous Miller and Don “D.C.” Curry at Fox Theatre, comedy, 7 p.m. Fri. $57 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop/R&B, 7 p.m. Fri. $39.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Chris Lane at Saint Andrew’s Hall, country, 7 p.m. Fri. $28 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Space Jesus with Buku, Toadface and Huxley Anne at Majestic Theatre, electronic/bass, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Vic DiBitetto at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $35-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Eric Church at Little Caesars Arena, country, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $39 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Candlebox at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

John B. at Crofoot Ballroom, R&B/soul, 7 p.m. Sat. $35-$55. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Love and Theft at Buick City Event Center, country, 7 p.m. Sat. $24 and up. 812 Leith, Flint. (810) 487-4550.

Lalah Hathaway with Raheem DeVaughn and Lyfe Jennings at Fox Theatre, soul/R&B, 8 p.m. Sat. $64 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Laith Al-Saddi Trio at Blind Pig, blues/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

Loverboy at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, classic rock, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $59 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective and more at EMU Convocation Center, Christian music, 6 p.m. Sun. $15. 799 N. Hewitt, Ypsilanti. (734) 487-2282.

Peter Murphy featuring David J with DJ Pleasure Kitten at Saint Andrew’s Hall, Goth/rock/pop, 7 p.m. Tues. $45 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Travis Greene and Mosaic MSC at Royal Oak Music Theatre, Gospel, 7 p.m. Tues. $30-$75. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Kurt Vile and the Violators with the Sadies at Majestic Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $27 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Deerhunter and Mary Lattimore at El Club, rock, 9 p.m. Tues. $25. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza at Fillmore Detroit, classic rock, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Wed. $49.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Las Cafeteras at Michigan Theater, hip-hop/roots, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $20-$54. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

Royal Trux with Wolf Eyes at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $30-$32. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Ark, African/world music, 8 p.m. Wed. $45. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs “Appalachian Spring” at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 10:45 a.m. Fri. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Anthony Stanco at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 6 and 9 p.m. Sat. $15 for weekend sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

Brianna Thomas at the Cube at the Max, jazz, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25, $60 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Valentine’s Night with Ben Sharkey and His Band at Willis Show Bar, 7:45 and 10 p.m. $20, $75 dinner and show. 4156 Third, Detroit. (313) 788-7469.

“Speak Love” with Joel Fluent Green at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, soul/R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

Yancyy at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.

Cowboy Mouth at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $22-$25. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

My Folky Valentine at the Ark, folk, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

Swizzille Trip, Detroit Trouble, Rolling Blue and Galaxy Kat at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

RYZ at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.

Joshua Davis with Luke Winslow-King at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Fri. $30. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Oopapada with Dr. Prof. Leonard King at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

The Blue Stones with Huttch at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Hip-Hop 101 with Hardcore Detroit, Mahogany Jones and Detroit Pistons Bucket Band at the Cube at the Max, hip-hop/break-dancing, 8 p.m. Sat. $12 in advance, $15 at the door, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Gang of Four at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $29.50. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Van Halentine’s Day featuring Panama and the Beggars at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $18. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Duke Tumatoe at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 8 p.m. Sat. $20-$20. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.

Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem” with UMS Choral Union and more at Hill Auditorium, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $12 and up. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

Joe Policastro Trio at Kerrytown Concert House, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

The Birmingham Concert Band with guest conductor Patrick Jensen at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. Free will donation. 1800 W. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 644-4010.

Palisades at Shelter, punk/metal, 5 p.m. Sun. $18 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Hailey Knox at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 6:30 p.m. Sun. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Welles with Sweet Pea at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $12. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Joel Peterson Chamber Works with Matthew Smith Solo at Trinosophes, chamber music, 8 p.m. Sun. $7. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.

James Russell at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Sun. $10. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.

Like A Storm at Shelter, rock, 6 p.m. Mon. $17. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Queen Night at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Bailen with Kimball and If Walls Could Talk, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

The Cube Dance Show, a night of movement, live music and fashion inspired by “The New Dance Show” at the Cube at the Max, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 in advance, $20 at the door, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Dom Dolla at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Break Out with Sluggo and more at Leland City Club, 9 p.m. Sat. $10-$15. 400 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 962-2300.

Jason Ross and No Mana at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

Detroit Shrine Circus at Suburban Collection Showplace, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Fri., noon-4 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sun. $20 and up, $10 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. detroitshrinecircus.com.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” at Fisher Theater, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Feb. 24). $44 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (800) 982-2787.

“The Spitfire Grill” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through March 10). $30 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Room 207, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-3300.

Ralph Morris at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Tracy Smith at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“The House on Poe Street” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through March 17). $17-$20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

“The Price is Right Live” at Caesars Windsor, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $41.65 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

“As Bees in Honey Drown” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Feb. 23). $18, $16 seniors and students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955 or farmingtonplayers.org.

“Past Tense” from writer, director and video artist Carrie Mae Weems at Power Center, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $34-$60. 121 Fletcher, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-2538.

“Pinkalicious the Musical” at City Theatre, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Sat. $29.50. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Alessandra Ferri: “Art of the Pas de Deux” at Detroit Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $30-$90. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

The Dirty Show at Russell Industrial Center, 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $40 and up. 1600 Clay, Detroit. dirtydetroit.com.

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. 45. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

February Flicks with “March of the Penguins 2” and “Ready Player One” at Beacon Park, 4 p.m. Sat. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8205.

“Fractured Beauty” with Alisa Henriquez, Andrew Krieger and Brad Howe at David Klein Gallery, 6-8 p.m. Sat. opening reception, runs through March 23. 1520 Washington, Detroit. (313) 818-3416.

“BBAC: Current Student Works Competition” at Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., through Feb. 28. 1516 S. Cranbrook, Birmingham. bbartcenter.org.

Valentine’s Day Tours of the Parade Company, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thurs., 4-7 p.m. Fri. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. $100 per couple. 9500 Mount Elliott, Detroit. (313) 432-7833 to reserve.

Novi Backyard Pool and Spa Show at Suburban Collection Showplace, 3-9 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $8, $4 ages 6-14, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (734) 398-9700.

WCSX-FM Classic Rock Swap at Oakland Mall, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 412 W. 14 Mile, Troy. wcsx.com.

Winter Carnival and Hockey Classic at Clark Park, noon-4 p.m. Sat. Free. 1130 Clark, Detroit. clarkparkdetroit.com or (313) 842-8534.

Free skating courtesy of Meijer at Campus Martius, noon-5 p.m. Mon.-March 1. 800 Wooodward, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

