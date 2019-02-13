Entertainment Calendar: Things to do this week
Our picks
Winter Blast Weekends at Campus Martius
The final of four Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends is this week, with food truck, family-friendly activities, local bands, ice sculptures, a zip line and more in and around Campus Martius. 4-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. winterblast.com.
Detroit Symphony Orchestra ‘Porgy & Bess’ at Orchestra Hall at the Max
As part of a series highlighting American music, the DSO will perform the music of Gershwin, including music from “Porgy & Bess.” Leonard Slatkin will conduct the ensemble, which includes pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, soprano Laquita Mitchell, bass-baritone Derrick Parker and the Wayne State Centennial Choir. The Sunday performance will be webcast love at dso.org/live. 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
Big shows
THURSDAY
Toni Braxton with SWV at Fox Theatre, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $39.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
The Whispers with Howard Hewett at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, R&B/pop, 8 p.m. Thurs. $40-$52. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.
FRIDAY
Mushroomhead and more at Harpo’s, metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $25. 14238 Harper, Detroit. harposlive.com.
Mike Epps with Karlous Miller and Don “D.C.” Curry at Fox Theatre, comedy, 7 p.m. Fri. $57 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals at Fillmore Detroit, hip-hop/R&B, 7 p.m. Fri. $39.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
Chris Lane at Saint Andrew’s Hall, country, 7 p.m. Fri. $28 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Space Jesus with Buku, Toadface and Huxley Anne at Majestic Theatre, electronic/bass, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
Vic DiBitetto at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy, 8 p.m. Fri. $35-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Eric Church at Little Caesars Arena, country, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $39 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
SATURDAY
Candlebox at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $29.50 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
John B. at Crofoot Ballroom, R&B/soul, 7 p.m. Sat. $35-$55. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.
Love and Theft at Buick City Event Center, country, 7 p.m. Sat. $24 and up. 812 Leith, Flint. (810) 487-4550.
Lalah Hathaway with Raheem DeVaughn and Lyfe Jennings at Fox Theatre, soul/R&B, 8 p.m. Sat. $64 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Laith Al-Saddi Trio at Blind Pig, blues/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.
Loverboy at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, classic rock, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $59 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.
SUNDAY
Newsboys United, Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Rend Collective and more at EMU Convocation Center, Christian music, 6 p.m. Sun. $15. 799 N. Hewitt, Ypsilanti. (734) 487-2282.
TUESDAY
Peter Murphy featuring David J with DJ Pleasure Kitten at Saint Andrew’s Hall, Goth/rock/pop, 7 p.m. Tues. $45 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Travis Greene and Mosaic MSC at Royal Oak Music Theatre, Gospel, 7 p.m. Tues. $30-$75. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.
Kurt Vile and the Violators with the Sadies at Majestic Theatre, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $27 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.
Deerhunter and Mary Lattimore at El Club, rock, 9 p.m. Tues. $25. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.
WEDNESDAY
The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza at Fillmore Detroit, classic rock, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.
Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Wed. $49.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Las Cafeteras at Michigan Theater, hip-hop/roots, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $20-$54. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.
Royal Trux with Wolf Eyes at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $30-$32. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the Ark, African/world music, 8 p.m. Wed. $45. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.
Live music
THIS WEEK
Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs “Appalachian Spring” at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 10:45 a.m. Fri. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
Anthony Stanco at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, jazz, 6 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and 6 and 9 p.m. Sat. $15 for weekend sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.
THURSDAY
Brianna Thomas at the Cube at the Max, jazz, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25, $60 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
Valentine’s Night with Ben Sharkey and His Band at Willis Show Bar, 7:45 and 10 p.m. $20, $75 dinner and show. 4156 Third, Detroit. (313) 788-7469.
“Speak Love” with Joel Fluent Green at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, soul/R&B, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.
Yancyy at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $15. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.
Cowboy Mouth at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $22-$25. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.
My Folky Valentine at the Ark, folk, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.
FRIDAY
Swizzille Trip, Detroit Trouble, Rolling Blue and Galaxy Kat at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.
RYZ at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.
Joshua Davis with Luke Winslow-King at the Ark, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Fri. $30. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.
Oopapada with Dr. Prof. Leonard King at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.
SATURDAY
The Blue Stones with Huttch at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.
Hip-Hop 101 with Hardcore Detroit, Mahogany Jones and Detroit Pistons Bucket Band at the Cube at the Max, hip-hop/break-dancing, 8 p.m. Sat. $12 in advance, $15 at the door, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
Gang of Four at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $29.50. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.
Van Halentine’s Day featuring Panama and the Beggars at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $18. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.
Duke Tumatoe at Callahan’s Music Hall, blues, 8 p.m. Sat. $20-$20. 2105 South Blvd., Auburn Hills. (248) 858-9508.
Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem” with UMS Choral Union and more at Hill Auditorium, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $12 and up. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.
Joe Policastro Trio at Kerrytown Concert House, jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.
SUNDAY
The Birmingham Concert Band with guest conductor Patrick Jensen at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, classical, 3 p.m. Sun. Free will donation. 1800 W. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 644-4010.
Palisades at Shelter, punk/metal, 5 p.m. Sun. $18 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
Hailey Knox at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 6:30 p.m. Sun. $10. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.
Welles with Sweet Pea at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $12. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.
Joel Peterson Chamber Works with Matthew Smith Solo at Trinosophes, chamber music, 8 p.m. Sun. $7. 1464 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 737-6606.
James Russell at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 8 p.m. Sun. $10. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300.
MONDAY
Like A Storm at Shelter, rock, 6 p.m. Mon. $17. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.
WEDNESDAY
Queen Night at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.
Bailen with Kimball and If Walls Could Talk, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.
Clubs/DJs
FRIDAY
The Cube Dance Show, a night of movement, live music and fashion inspired by “The New Dance Show” at the Cube at the Max, 8 p.m. Fri. $10 in advance, $20 at the door, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
Dom Dolla at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.
SATURDAY
Break Out with Sluggo and more at Leland City Club, 9 p.m. Sat. $10-$15. 400 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 962-2300.
Jason Ross and No Mana at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.
Stage/comedy
THIS WEEKEND
Detroit Shrine Circus at Suburban Collection Showplace, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Fri., noon-4 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sun. $20 and up, $10 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. detroitshrinecircus.com.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” at Fisher Theater, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 8 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through Feb. 24). $44 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (800) 982-2787.
“The Spitfire Grill” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 8 p.m. Wed. (through March 10). $30 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Room 207, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-3300.
Ralph Morris at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.
Tracy Smith at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $12-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.
“The House on Poe Street” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through March 17). $17-$20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.
“The Price is Right Live” at Caesars Windsor, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $41.65 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.
“As Bees in Honey Drown” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Feb. 23). $18, $16 seniors and students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955 or farmingtonplayers.org.
“Past Tense” from writer, director and video artist Carrie Mae Weems at Power Center, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $34-$60. 121 Fletcher, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-2538.
SATURDAY
“Pinkalicious the Musical” at City Theatre, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Sat. $29.50. 2301 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Alessandra Ferri: “Art of the Pas de Deux” at Detroit Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $30-$90. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.
Visual arts/film
THIS WEEKEND
The Dirty Show at Russell Industrial Center, 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. $40 and up. 1600 Clay, Detroit. dirtydetroit.com.
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri. and 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. 45. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.
SATURDAY
February Flicks with “March of the Penguins 2” and “Ready Player One” at Beacon Park, 4 p.m. Sat. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8205.
“Fractured Beauty” with Alisa Henriquez, Andrew Krieger and Brad Howe at David Klein Gallery, 6-8 p.m. Sat. opening reception, runs through March 23. 1520 Washington, Detroit. (313) 818-3416.
ONGOING
“BBAC: Current Student Works Competition” at Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat., through Feb. 28. 1516 S. Cranbrook, Birmingham. bbartcenter.org.
Etc.
THIS WEEK
Valentine’s Day Tours of the Parade Company, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thurs., 4-7 p.m. Fri. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. $100 per couple. 9500 Mount Elliott, Detroit. (313) 432-7833 to reserve.
Novi Backyard Pool and Spa Show at Suburban Collection Showplace, 3-9 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $8, $4 ages 6-14, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Novi. (734) 398-9700.
SATURDAY
WCSX-FM Classic Rock Swap at Oakland Mall, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 412 W. 14 Mile, Troy. wcsx.com.
Winter Carnival and Hockey Classic at Clark Park, noon-4 p.m. Sat. Free. 1130 Clark, Detroit. clarkparkdetroit.com or (313) 842-8534.
ONGOING
Free skating courtesy of Meijer at Campus Martius, noon-5 p.m. Mon.-March 1. 800 Wooodward, Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.
Compiled by Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.