Dining and food news

Brunch and lunch begins at San Morello: Urban, neighborhood Italian restaurant San Morello started serving breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch this week after opening in December at 1400 Woodward with dinner service only. The Shinola Hotel restaurant, run by award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini and his NoHo Hospitality Group, San Morello serves pasta, wood-fired pizza and small plates for lunch. At brunch look for Cold-pressed Drought juices Italian cream-filled donuts and breakfast spaghetti with kale, pancetta and a poached farm egg. Make reservations at sanmorello.com.

Cork & Gable also adds brunch: Corktown’s newest bar and restaurant has also launched brunch service. The European-influenced kitchen will crank out omelets, eggs and toast, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, plus breakfast drinks like loaded Bloody Marys. Find it all at 2415 Michigan in Detroit. Call (313) 638-2261.

Wahlburgers to sell beef at Meijer: Wahlburgers, the nationwide burger restaurant from famous brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg, has launched a certified Angus beef blend to sell at grocery stores. Find Wahlburgers At Home at Meijer stores in the Midwest.

Dining calendar

Dearborn Restaurant Week: More than 30 restaurants will join this dining promotion that highlights the best of Dearborn. Enjoy fixed-price, three-course meals for $10, $20 or $30 for lunch or dinner, and for one or two people. Through Sunday. DearbornRestaurantWeek.com.

Hungarian Chicken Paprikash Dinner at Carbon Athletic Club: Get a hot chicken paprikash dinner with all the fixings. Open to nonmembers. 5 p.m. Sat. $13 at the door. 111 Gates, Detroit. facebook.com/CarbonAthleticsClub.

Romance in Tuscany Dinner at Cafe Cortina: A contemporary, multi-course Italian dinner paired with Buoncristiani Family wines. 5:30 p.m. Sun. $145. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

An evening with executive chef Darnell Devine at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: A Detroit native and Culinary Institute of America graduate, chef Devine will serve a four-course meal featuring seared foie gras, beef consommé, sole Meuniere and apple tarte tatin for dessert. Tickets include a cocktail before dinner. 6:30 p.m. Tues. $65, $115 per couple, $445 table for eight. 32 Lake Shore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. warmemorial.org or (313) 881-7511.

Uncorked at the Cube at the Max: Sommelier and music expert Ron Merlino pairs his two areas of expertise with Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist John Clayton and Ledge Vineyards’ Mark Adams. Event includes wine tasting, concert, light fare and a commemorative glass. 7 p.m. Wed. $65. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Five Year Anniversary at Bonefish Grill: Celebrate five years with live music, giveaways, happy hour pricing and fresh-fish experts. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21. 660 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 269-0276.

Detroit Restaurant Week: More than two dozen restaurants from downtown to Southwest will offer three-course meals for $39 or $29 per person, Feb. 22-March 3. Visit detroitrestaurantweek.com for restaurants and menus.

Sunday Dinner at Grandma’s at Great Lakes Culinary Center: This returning dinner series features “grandma’s cooking” and includes a variety of cultural backgrounds. The next event features Grandma Bell, who will serve fried chicken dinner with pot roast, creamy mashed potatoes and more. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 24. $30. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. Eventbrite.com.

Royal Oak Restaurant Week: More than two dozen restaurants in downtown Royal Oak will offer three-course lunches and dinners for $15-$35 per person. Reservations recommended. March 1-10. dineroyaloak.org.

Brewery Walking Tour at Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery: Motor City Brew Tours hosts a walking tour and beer tasting throughout Midtown at Jolly Pumpkin, Traffic Jam & Snug and Motor City Brewing Works. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 2. 42.50. 441 W. Canfield, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Maple Sugaring at Heritage Park: Learn the basics of how to make maple syrup from your own maple tree. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. March 3 and 17. $7 per person. 24915 Farmington, Farmington. Call (248) 477-1135 for more information.

Empty Bowls Detroit at Eastern Market: A fundraiser for Cass Community Social Services, this annual event features local celebrities dishing out warm, savory soups from the area’s top restaurants including Grey Ghost, Selden Standard, SheWolf and more. Besides unlimited soup, tickets include a handpainted bowl to take home and live entertainment. 5-10 p.m. March 8. $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Shed 5, Russell at Alfred, Detroit. EmptyBowlsDetroit.com.

International Women’s Day at Public House: This Ferndale hot spot will celebrate the empowering holiday with a menu inspired by late, iconic chef Julia Child. Public House chef Jasmine Hughes will serve chicken liver mousse, Toulouse cassoulet, quiche Lorraine and reine de saba. On this day, 10 percent of sales will benefit HAVEN Oakland County. March 8. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. publichouseferndale.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Rum at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School: Learn how to make rum-based cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $35. 11000 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Melody Baetens

