ON SALE FRIDAY

“Boy Howdy: The Story of Creem Magazine,” Fillmore Detroit, April 10, $25-$55

Pop Evil, Fillmore Detroit, April 20, $25-$45

Sammy Hagar & the Circle with Night Ranger, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 22, $25 and up

Tony Bennett, Fox Theatre, May 23, $39.50 and up

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Fillmore Detroit, May 23, $40.50-$102.50

Coheed and Cambria and Mastadon, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 11, $25 and up

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Father John Misty, Fox Theatre, June 17, $49.75 and up

Beck and Cage the Elephant with Spoon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug., 3, $29.50 and up

Gary Clark Jr., Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 4, $29.50 and up

Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 5, $29.50 and up

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 3, $29.50 and up

ON SALE FEB. 22

Dave Matthews Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 9, $45 and up

ON SALE FEB. 23

2 Chainz, E40, Plies and Young Dro, Fox Theatre, May 18, $65 and up

ON SALE NOW

UnoTheActivist, Shelter, Feb. 20

Wiz Khalifa, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 20

Kelly Clarkson, Little Caesar Arena, Feb. 21

Umphrey’s McGee, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 22-23

“My Favorite Murder,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 22

Monster Energy Supercross, Ford Field, Feb. 23

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Feb. 23 (two shows)

You Me at Six, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 27

Jeff Dunham, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 28

Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 28-March 3

The Cadillac Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 28

Michael Bublé, Little Caesars Arena, March 1

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Fillmore Detroit, March 1

Harlem Globetrotters, Little Caesars Arena, March 2

Lewis Black, Michigan Theater, March 2

State Champs, Fillmore Detroit, March 2

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit Event Center, March 2

Ella Mai, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 2

Leeds and Jimmy Gnecco, Small’s Bar, March 2

Switchfoot, Fillmore Detroit, March 3

Disturbed, Little Caesars Arena, March 5

Nas with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Hall at the Max, March 5

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros., Fillmore Detroit, March 5

Frisky Whiskey with whiskey, burlesque, craft beer, art, music and more, Saint Andrew’s hall, March 7

