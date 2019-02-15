Country singer/songwriter Eric Church. (Photo11: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

1. Winter Blast Weekends at Campus Martius: The final of four Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends is this week, with food truck, family-friendly activities, local bands, ice sculptures, a zip line and more in and around Campus Martius. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. winterblast.com.

2. Detroit Symphony Orchestra "Porgy & Bess" at Orchestra Hall at the Max: As part of a series highlighting American music, the DSO will perform the music of Gershwin, including music from “Porgy & Bess.” Leonard Slatkin will conduct the ensemble, which includes pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, soprano Laquita Mitchell, bass-baritone Derrick Parker and the Wayne State Centennial Choir. The Sunday performance will be webcast love at dso.org/live. 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

3. Eric Church at Little Caesars Arena: Country star Church performs his second of two LCA shows this weekend. The Nashville singer/songwriter's latest release was 2018's "Desperate Man," which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in October. 8 p.m. Sat. $39 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Melody Baetens



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/02/15/big-3-top-events-weekend-eric-church-dso-winter-blast/2862429002/