Big 3: Top events of the weekend
1. Winter Blast Weekends at Campus Martius: The final of four Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends is this week, with food truck, family-friendly activities, local bands, ice sculptures, a zip line and more in and around Campus Martius. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. winterblast.com.
2. Detroit Symphony Orchestra "Porgy & Bess" at Orchestra Hall at the Max: As part of a series highlighting American music, the DSO will perform the music of Gershwin, including music from “Porgy & Bess.” Leonard Slatkin will conduct the ensemble, which includes pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, soprano Laquita Mitchell, bass-baritone Derrick Parker and the Wayne State Centennial Choir. The Sunday performance will be webcast love at dso.org/live. 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.
3. Eric Church at Little Caesars Arena: Country star Church performs his second of two LCA shows this weekend. The Nashville singer/songwriter's latest release was 2018's "Desperate Man," which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in October. 8 p.m. Sat. $39 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.