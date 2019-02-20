Our picks

KELLY CLARKSON

at Little Caesars Arena

Pop queen and “The Voice” coach Clarkson comes through town with her Meaning of Life tour, which is expected to include songs from throughout her career, which started on “American Idol” in 2002. Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli are set to open the show. 7 p.m. Thurs. $29 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT ‘THE LARAMIE PROJECT’

at Mosaic Black Box Theatre

Members of the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit’s Main Stage Actors group will perform this play about the killing of Matthew Sheppard, a 21-year-old gay man who was murdered in Laramie, Wyoming in 1998. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 seniors, $10 for teens. 2251 Antietam, Detroit. www.mosaicdetroit.org/tickets

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

at Ford Field

Off-road motorcycles will be flying left and right at this competitive and high-profile racing series. Gates open and qualifying starts at noon Saturday. Opening ceremonies are at 6:30 p.m. Sat. $15 and up. 2000 Brush, Detroit. fordfield.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

Action Bronson at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Thurs. $35 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Umphrey’s McGee at Fillmore Detroit, rock, 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $29.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

FRIDAY

“My Favorite Murder” crime comedy podcast with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark at Fox Theatre, comedy/podcast, 8 p.m. Fri. $44.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Yung Gravy at Majestic Theatre, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Fri. $22 in advance, $25 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

G Jones at Royal Oak Music Theatre, electronic, 8 p.m. Fri. $25 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Chris D’Eila at Caesars Windsor, comedy, 9 p.m. Fri. $25 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

SATURDAY

2Cellos with John McLaughlin at Fox Theatre, pop/electronic/classical, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. $47.50 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Live from Here with Chris Thile at Detroit Opera House, singer/songwriter, 5:45 p.m. Sat. $56 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

Chelsea Cutler at Saint Andrew’s Hall, pop, 7 p.m. Sat. $28. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

A Bowie Celebration with Mike Garson and other David Bowie band alumni at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock/glam, 7 p.m. Sat. $35-$65. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Savion Glover with Terri Lyne Carrington and Dee Dee Bridgewater at Detroit School of Arts, jazz/percussion/dance, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $30. 123 Selden, Detroit. thecarrcenter.org.

SUNDAY

Johnny Winter All Star Band celebrating the music of Johnny Winter and film screening at Token Lounge, blues/rock, 4 p.m. Sun. $20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

The Neal Morse Band at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $35. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Morris Day & the Time at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, funk/R&B, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $38-$50. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

MONDAY

Sheck Wes at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Mon. $29.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

TUESDAY

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt and Band at Huntington Center, folk/rock, 7:30 p.m. Tues. $100 and up. 500 Jefferson, Toledo. huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

WEDNESDAY

You Me At Six at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Wed. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

“Yo-Yo Ma: Culture, Understanding, and Survival” at Hill Auditorium, talk, 7 p.m. Wed. $25-$150. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538 or ums.org.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and more at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 8 p.m. Fri. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs John Luther Adams’ “Become Ocean” and more at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

THURSDAY

Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings present “When Classical Meets Jazz” with Vincent Chandler and Kimwana Doner at Hunt Street Station, jazz/classical, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $30, $25 seniors, $15 35 and younger. 2200 Hunt, Detroit. (248) 559-2095 or detroitchamberwinds.org.

Scholar and jazz archivist Maxine Gordon speaks, plus performance from Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Civic Youth Ensembles at the Cube at the Max, jazz, 7 p.m. Thurs. Free, RSVP required. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Greet Death and more at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Joni Crawford at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Cherry Glazerr and Palehound at El Club, rock, 9 p.m. Thurs. $15-$17. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

The Mighty Funhouse at Otus Supply, jazz/funk, 9 p.m. Thurs. $10. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

FRIDAY

Mother Mother and more at Loving Touch, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $15. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Mumu Fresh with DJ Beauty and the Beatz at the Cube at the Max, hip-hop, 8 p.m. Fri. $20-$49. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Class of 98 Band at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Portrait of the Future: A Tribute to Black Artists with Rehanna Thelwell at Kerrytown Concert House, classical, 8 p.m. Fri. Free. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

Omega Moos and Act Casual at Magic Stick, rock, 11 p.m. Fri. $15 in advance, $25 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

Detroit Blues Heritage Series presents Mardi Gras/Zydeco Blues at Scarab Club, blues, 2-4 p.m. Sat. $7 donation. 217 Farnsworth, Detroit. (313) 831-1250.

Erotic Poetry and Music Festival at Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, rock/burlesque/art, 8 p.m. Sat. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 715 E. Milwaukee, Detroit. (313) 873-2955.

Red Stone Souls, Kommander and Vazum at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

The Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Mr. B’s Birthday Bounce at Kerrytown Concert House, blues/boogie/jazz, 8 p.m. Sat. $20-$35. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

The Proud Naturals album release party with Stella Noon at Otus Supply, rock, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 291-6160.

Le Butcherettes at El Club, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $15-$25. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

SUNDAY

School of Rock at Loving Touch, rock, noon Sun. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Chamber Soloists of Detroit presents violinist Eliot Heaton, cellist Nathaniel Pierce and pianist Pauline Martin at St. John Lutheran Church, classical, 2 p.m. Sun. PRICE. 23225 Gill, Farmington. (586) 944-5353 or chambersoloistsdetroit.org.

MONDAY

Sea Moya, Miles Francis and Pato y Pato at Deluxx Fluxx, pop, 7 p.m. Mon. Free. 1274 Library, Detroit. (313) 788-7015.

TUESDAY

George Walker Tribute with Gregory Walker at the Cube at the Max, classical, 7 p.m. Tues. $20, $49 VIP. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

WEDNESDAY

Dean Lewis with SYML at Loving Touch, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Wed. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Julia Holter and Jessica Moss at El Club, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Wed. $17-$20. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Codes at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $5-$10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

SATURDAY

Liquid Stranger and more at Crofoot Ballroom, 9 p.m. Sat. $20. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Desert Hearts with Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds and more at Magic Stick, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $20 and up. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“The Play that Goes Wrong” at Fisher Theater, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $44 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (800) 982-2787.

“The Spitfire Grill” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 and 8 p.m. Wed. (through March 10). $30 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Room 207, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-3300.

Sam Morril with Corey Hall and Kevin Kramis at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri., 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

Dan Grueter at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“The House on Poe Street” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 3 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through March 17). $17-$20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

“As Bees in Honey Drown” at Farmington Players Barn, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $18, $16 seniors and students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955 or farmingtonplayers.org.

SATURDAY

“Diavolo – Architecture in Motion” at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m. Sat. $30-$50. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

OPENING TUESDAY

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” at Fisher Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tues.-Wed. (through March 9). $49 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

visual arts/film

THIS WEEK

Spike & Mike’s Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation at Magic Bag, 9 p.m. Thurs. and Sun. and Feb. 28. $8 in advance. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

THURSDAY

Arab Film Series “Stories Never Told: Yemen’s Crises and Renaissance” at Arab American National Museum, 6 p.m. Thurs. $5 suggested donation. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266 or arabamericanmuseum.org.

FRIDAY

Comic artist Nate Powell singing at Vault of Midnight, 7-9 p.m. Fri. 219 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 998-1413.

SATURDAY

February Flicks with “Black Panther” and “Selma” at Beacon Park, 4 p.m. Sat. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8250.

“Snow Drift” exhibition by artist Wendy Bauer at Kerrytown Concert House, 4-6 p.m. Sat. artist reception. 415 N. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2999.

SUNDAY

Live broadcast of the Academy Awards at Southgate Digital Cinema 20, 7 p.m. Sun. $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Proceeds benefit Southfield Community Players. Dress to impress. 15651 Trenton, Southgate. (734) 282-4727 or scponstage.com.

Watch the Academy Awards at Emagine Theatres, 7:30 p.m. Sun. Free for general admission, $18 for VIP. Area Emagine Theatres. emagine-entertainment.com/awards2019.

ONGOING

“Supreme: A Voyage to Afrofuturism” at Norwest Gallery of Art, noon-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and noon-4 p.m. Sun. (runs through March 9). 19556 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 293-7344.

etc.

THIS WEEK

Detroit Boat Show at Cobo Center, 3-9 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. $13, children 12 and younger free with adult. 1 Washington, Detroit. detroitboatshow.net.

SATURDAY

Tuskegee Airmen National Museum’s 30th Annual Salute Reception and Dinner at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 6 p.m. Sat. $100-$150. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. tuskegeemuseum.org

