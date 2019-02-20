Detroit architect Albert Kahn. (Photo11: Albert Kahn Associates)

Architecture and local history buffs take note: Lawrence Tech will host their annual Albert Kahn Research Symposium and Exhibition Feb. 22, starting at 9 a.m.

Presentations in the day-long seminar include “Albert Kahn and the Century of Progress Exposition” by architectural historian Chris Meister, a look at the recent renovation of the Belle Isle Conservatory, and the architect’s design for a Bloomfield Hills country house, Stonelea, by the director of the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research, Gregory Wittkopp.

As a special treat, photographer and author Jeff Morrison, author of “Guardians of Detroit: Architectural Sculpture in the Motor City” (Wayne State University Press, 2019), will talk about artwork adorning Kahn buildings.

The symposium will be held on the LTU campus at 21000 W. Ten Mile, Southfield -- in the Architecture Gallery (A210).

For tickets, visit ltu.edu/albertkahn: $35 - general admission, $20 - students. Breakfast and lunch are included. Questions? Call (248) 204-3000.



