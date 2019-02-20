Half-off wine at Novi Chophouse

All bottles of wine from their selection of more than 300 labels are half off for guests dining in the Chophouse or Lounge, through Sunday. 27000 S. Karevich, Novi. (248) 305-5210.

Big Bad Beer Day at Beerhead Bar & Eatery

The first Michigan location of this national restaurant group opened last week. Thursday they’re hosting a daylong Big Bad Beer Day with rare barrel aged beers like Perrin Die My Darling and Central Waters Bourbno Barrel Barleywine. 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thurs. No cover or ticket required. 44375 W. 12 Mile, Novi. (248) 513-3327.

Five Year Anniversary at Bonefish Grill

Celebrate five years with live music, giveaways, happy hour pricing and fresh-fish experts. 6-8 p.m. Thurs. 660 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 269-0276.

Detroit Restaurant Week

More than two dozen restaurants from downtown to Southwest will offer three-course meals for $39 or $29 per person, Fri.-March 3. Visit detroitrestaurantweek.com for restaurants and menus.

Indian Afternoon Tea at Revolver

Chef Preeti Sidhu wil host an afternoon tea structured like classic British tea but with the flavors of India. Price includes food, tea, sparking water and tax. 3 p.m. Sat. $30. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Sunday Dinner at Grandma’s at Great Lakes Culinary Center

This returning dinner series features “Grandma’s cooking” and includes a variety of cultural backgrounds. The next event features Grandma Bell, who will serve fried chicken dinner with pot roast, creamy mashed potatoes and more. 5-8 p.m. Sun. $30. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 24101 W. Nine Mile, Southfield. Eventbrite.com.

Anniversary Celebration at Bistro 82

To celebrate five years of service, Bistro 82 is offering guests a $5 menu on Wednesday. A one-night-only menu will have $5 appetizers, entrees and desserts. The restaurant’s interior decor was recently updated to include new artwork, velvet drapery, upholstery and more. 4-10 p.m. Wed. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 542-0082 or bistro82.com to reserve.

Royal Oak Restaurant Week

More than two dozen restaurants in downtown Royal Oak will offer three-course lunches and dinners for $15-$35 per person. Reservations recommended. March 1-10. dineroyaloak.org.

Brewery Walking Tour at Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery

Motor City Brew Tours hosts a walking tour and beer tasting throughout Midtown at Jolly Pumpkin, Traffic Jam & Snug and Motor City Brewing Works. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 2. 42.50. 441 W. Canfield, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Maple Sugaring at Heritage Park

Learn the basics of how to make maple syrup from your own maple tree. 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. March 3 and 17. $7 per person. 24915 Farmington, Farmington. Call (248) 477-1135 for more information.

V313: Detroit’s Premiere Vegan Celebration at Eastern Market

A celebration of plant-based food with live entertainment, information and food. 3-9 p.m. March 7. $15 tickets include a $5 concession voucher. Shed 5, Eastern Market, Detroit. V313.info.

Empty Bowls Detroit at Eastern Market

A fundraiser for Cass Community Social Services, this annual event features local celebrities dishing out warm, savory soups from the area’s top restaurants including Grey Ghost, Selden Standard, SheWolf and more. Besides unlimited soup, tickets include a handpainted bowl to take home and live entertainment. 5-10 p.m. March 8. $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Shed 5, Russell at Alfred, Detroit. EmptyBowlsDetroit.com.

International Women’s Day at Public House

This Ferndale hot spot will celebrate the empowering holiday with a menu inspired by late, iconic chef Julia Child. Public House chef Jasmine Hughes will serve chicken liver mousse, Toulouse cassoulet, quiche Lorraine and reine de saba (Queen of Sheba chocolate and almond cake) for dessert. On this day, 10 percent of sales will benefit HAVEN Oakland County. March 8. 241 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. publichouseferndale.com.

Detroit Mixology 101: Rum at Detroit Mixology Professional Bartending School

Learn how to make rum-based cocktails to enjoy at home or at parties. Tickets include class, a minimum of three drinks and light refreshments. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $35. 11000 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 662-4707. Search tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Dining and food news

Latido at Joebar adds brunch

After transforming to Latido at Joebar last month, this Hazel Park spot has reintroduced brunch under the new format. Served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun, the Latin American-inspired menu includes sancocho, a chicken stew, chorizo rice, corn fritters, vegetarian quiche, a breakfast sandwich and more, plus brunch-y cocktails. Latido at Joebar is at 23839 John R in Hazel Park. Call (248) 291-5711.

Union Joints are making paczki

The Union Joints restaurant group is making sweet paczki for Fat Tuesday this year. Order a four-pack with the flavors raspberry Nutella, cannoli cream, s’more and churro toast crunch for $13.95 each. Orders must be placed by end of March 1 by calling (248) 778-3300 and picked up 6 a.m.-4 p.m. March 5 at Honcho (3 E. Church, Clarkston) or Grand Castor (2950 Rochester, Troy). Singular paczek can be bought at Honcho, Grand Castor or Union General on March 5 for $3.95 each.

Melody Baetens

